David Guetta Announces Dubai Edition of "United At Home" Streaming Series

The event follows the dance music vet's historic performance live from Paris' legendary Musée du Louvre.
Guille GS

David Guetta's historic "United At Home" New Year's Eve event live from Paris' legendary Musée du Louvre is difficult to top, but the famed French producer will take a crack at it after announcing the next show in his patented streaming series.

Guetta took to social media today to announce the Dubai edition of his "United At Home" concert series, a spate of virtual concerts that raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The show is the fourth of its kind to be planned by Guetta and his team after wildly successful turns in Miami, New York City, and Paris.

Just like the Paris show, he refrained from sharing the exact location of the event, but if the past iterations are any indication, fans are safe to expect another landmark performance. Potential locations for the concert include the Dubai Canal, the iconic Burj Khalifa skyscraper, or the towering Dubai Frame.

Check out Guetta's announcement below. 

