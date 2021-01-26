David Guetta Previews "United At Home" Stream from Dubai's Iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel

David Guetta Previews "United At Home" Stream from Dubai's Iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel

The dance music superstar has once again taken the livestreaming game to new heights.
Author:
Publish date:

Jumeirah

Electronic music superstar David Guetta has once again pulled a rabbit out of his hat, locking down another historic location for his "United At Home" livestream series.

The famed "Titanium" producer took to social media today to share of a preview of the Dubai edition of his patented concert series, which will go down at the top of the idyllic Burj Al Arab luxury hotel. One of Dubai's most iconic skyscrapers, the building is one of the tallest hotels in the world. Check out Guetta's announcement below. 

The show is the fourth of its kind to be executed by Guetta and his team after massively successful iterations in Miami, New York City, and Paris. The Dubai edition of the "United At Home" virtual concert series, which raise funds for various organizations providing COVID-19 relief, will air on Saturday, February 6th at 6PM UAE (3PM GMT, 9AM ET, 6AM PT).

Those looking to donate to the stream's partners, UNICEF and Dubai Cares, ahead of the concert can do so here. You can tune into the show when it airs below.

