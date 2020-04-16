David Guetta to Perform at "United At Home" Fundraising Event

International EDM superstar David Guetta will live stream a two-hour DJ set on Saturday, April 18th from Miami, Florida to benefit nonprofit organizations geared toward COVID-19 relief. The unique live stream event, called United At Home, is a fundraiser for the World Health Organization, Feeding South Florida, the French Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris, and Feeding America.

Guetta's performance will take place in downtown Miami between picturesque highrise apartments, from which residents can view him in action and see state-of-the-art visuals and production. Those who aren't in the immediate vicinity will be able to catch drone and video footage of the DJ set on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram via the live stream.

“I’m very excited to share what’s been in the works for some time now,” says Guetta. “My heart goes out to all those suffering from the global health pandemic and I hope that this live stream event will bring people together and help raise money for those in need.”

The benefit will aim to gain $150,000 for Feeding South Florida, enabling the organization to distribute meals to those in need during the pandemic. Other charities will put donations toward protective equipment for healthcare workers, improving patient care, and vaccine research and development.

David Guetta's United At Home performance will begin at 6PM ET (3PM PST) on Saturday, April 18th. Donations to the fundraiser can be made here.

