David Guetta to Perform Second Edition of "United At Home" Fundraising Live Stream

Two-time Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer David Guetta will perform another edition of his "United At Home" fundraising livestream from New York City on Saturday, May 30th. This time, the performance will benefit the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City as well as Feeding America, the World Health Organization and Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris.

Last month the world-renowned producer performed a two-hour live stream rooftop set from Miami's Icon Brickell complex and raised more than $750,000 for COVID-19 relief. Over 25 million people tuned in on social media platforms and those in the surrounding apartment buildings got to experience the festival-grade performance first-hand.

"I'm excited to announce I will host another livestream to raise money for charity and help battle the virus," Guetta said in a press statement. "New York is one of my favorite cities and it’s an honor to be able to do something to help the city during this difficult time. We’re planning something special that can be enjoyed from homes around the world. As a DJ, the crowd is the most important part of any show and even though we can’t be together in a club or at a festival, we can use this time to come together in new ways and help those who need it most."

Although he hasn't disclosed the exact place he's going to perform, the French dance music dynamo hinted it would be at an iconic New York City location. It'll be revealed when the performance starts on Saturday, May 30th after New York City's 7PM EST (4PM PST) daily citywide clap saluting its frontline and healthcare workers.

Donations for the fundraiser can be made here.

