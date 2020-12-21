David Guetta Announces NYE "United At Home" Charity Stream Live from Paris

Third time's the charm for David Guetta, who has announced a massive "United At Home" charity stream on New Year's Eve 2020 in Paris.

The barnstorming dance music superstar raised a whopping $1.5 million with his first two "United At Home" streams, which went down in Miami and New York, respectively. 50 million global viewers tuned in to watch him break the Guinness World Record for the most-watched DJ set on Facebook.

Guetta has not revealed where exactly he will be broadcasting from, but a press release asserts that the performance will take place at "one of the most magical spots in Paris." Could an Eiffel Tower stream be on the horizon?

The Paris edition of the event series will benefit UNICEF and Restos du Cœur, a major French charity organization that distributes food packages and hot meals to those in need. To bring the event to life, Guetta teamed up with PS5 and Xiaomi.

David Guetta's "United At Home" New Year's Eve 2020 streaming event will kick off at midnight in Paris (3PM PT, 6PM ET). You can tune in via Guetta's Twitter broadcast here.

