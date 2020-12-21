David Guetta Announces NYE "United At Home" Charity Stream Live from Paris

David Guetta Announces NYE "United At Home" Charity Stream Live from Paris

He will be performing at "one of the most magical spots in Paris."
Author:
Publish date:

Third time's the charm for David Guetta, who has announced a massive "United At Home" charity stream on New Year's Eve 2020 in Paris.

The barnstorming dance music superstar raised a whopping $1.5 million with his first two "United At Home" streams, which went down in Miami and New York, respectively. 50 million global viewers tuned in to watch him break the Guinness World Record for the most-watched DJ set on Facebook.

Guetta has not revealed where exactly he will be broadcasting from, but a press release asserts that the performance will take place at "one of the most magical spots in Paris." Could an Eiffel Tower stream be on the horizon?

maxresdefault

The Paris edition of the event series will benefit UNICEF and Restos du Cœur, a major French charity organization that distributes food packages and hot meals to those in need. To bring the event to life, Guetta teamed up with PS5 and Xiaomi.

David Guetta's "United At Home" New Year's Eve 2020 streaming event will kick off at midnight in Paris (3PM PT, 6PM ET). You can tune in via Guetta's Twitter broadcast here.

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta
Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta
Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

Related

david guetta
EVENTS

[LIVE STREAM] David Guetta to Perform at "United At Home" Fundraising Event

david guetta
EVENTS

David Guetta to Perform Live from Budapest's Széchenyi Bath for 2020 MTV EMAs

Guetta's performance at the stunning Széchenyi Bath will mark a historic moment for Budapest.

David-Guetta-press-photo-02-cr-Ellen-Von-Unwerth-billboard-1548
NEWS

[WATCH] David Guetta's United At Home Stream Is Now Live

Watch David Guetta as he streams live from the heart of Miami.

David Guetta Miami United At Home Fundraising Live Stream
EVENTS

David Guetta to Perform Second Edition of "United At Home" Fundraising Live Stream

The fundraising live stream will take place in one of NYC's iconic locations.

David Guetta COVID-19 relief livestream
Lifestyle

Real Estate Broker Behind David Guetta's "United At Home" Miami Stream Speaks About Organizing the Event

"It was the biggest professional fulfillment.”

david guetta
EVENTS

[WATCH] David Guetta's "United At Home" Concert Is Broadcasting Live from New York

After a successful Miami broadcast, David Guetta is bringing his "United At Home" series to the city that never sleeps.

David Guetta COVID-19 relief livestream
NEWS

David Guetta Raises $700,000 for COVID-19 Relief During United at Home Live Stream

With over 12 million viewers, David Guetta's United at Home live stream was able to obtain an incredible amount of donations.

David-Guetta-Live
NEWS

David Guetta Honored for Breaking Two Guinness World Records

A well-deserved honor for one of dance music's most prolific producers.