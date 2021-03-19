deadmau5 Announces "Day Of The Deadmau5 Weekend" Halloween Shows

deadmau5 Announces "Day Of The Deadmau5 Weekend" Halloween Shows

The mau5 will be throwing four shows in Miami this Halloween weekend.
Author:
Publish date:

Sem Sauce

The mau5 will be throwing four shows in Miami this Halloween weekend.

After keeping our spirits alive this past Halloween with a special drive-in concert edition of his annual "Day of the deadmau5" show, deadmau5 has officially announced that the fright-fest will be returning live and in-person in 2021. 

This year, the haunting will go down in Miami from October 28th to 31st. As of this publication, no official venue or supporting acts have been announced. 2019's "Day of the deadmau5" was hosted at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and featured support from the late i_o, Lights, Getter, and Callie Reiff. The sets he throws down on Halloween are always special and add to the fan-favorite "day of the deadmau5" mix series

deadmau5 is currently gearing up for the debut of his highly-anticipated collaboration with REZZ. He also just shared a preview of a massive unreleased electro track that we are convinced features longtime collaborator Lights. There's no doubt these tracks will get the live performance they deserve over Halloween weekend 2021. 

"Day of the deadmau5 Weekend" will take place in Miami, Florida from October 28th to 31st, 2021. You can RSVP here.  

