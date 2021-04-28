deadmau5 is Returning to Red Rocks for Two "Day of the deadmau5" Shows This Fall

He will also perform a DJ set under his techno alias, TESTPILOT.

After a year of unprecedented cancellations and drive-in concerts, deadmau5 is officially making his grand return to Red Rocks.

Fans of the legendary electronic artist can attest that his "Day of the deadmau5" shows aren't quite like his normal DJ sets. deadmau5 brings a darker approach to these performances, highlighted by bespoke live production and kaleidoscopic, haunting visual elements. He famously performed at Red Rocks in 2019, offering a memorable "Day of the deadmau5" performance in his mind-blowing Cube V3 rig.

The shows are slated for November 4th and 5th, with the former featuring an extended DJ set and the latter boasting performances from both deadmau5 and his techno alias, TESTPILOT.

Tickets to both shows are set to go on sale at 10AM MT (12PM ET, 9AM PT) this Friday, April 30th. Fans can purchase passes via deadmau5's website.

You can find a list of every electronic music concert scheduled for Red Rocks in 2021 here. These include shows featuring ZHU, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Kaytranada, among many other electronic music superstars.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

Spotify: spoti.fi/3otTHVp