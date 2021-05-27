Insomniac's Day Trip Festival Unveils Stellar Lineup, Adds Second Day

The brand new two-day house music festival will take place at LA Waterfront on July 3rd and 4th.

In the thick of the global pandemic, Insomniac Events' Day Trip Festival gave West Coast dance music fans hope when organizers announced plans for a brand new LA Waterfront festival. Tickets sold out within just over an hour.

After months of anxiously awaiting more news, house-heads were thrilled when Day Trip dropped a huge announcement on May 26th. In addition to unveiling a stellar lineup, the festival also added a second day.

Insomniac recruited a wide range of artists for the house music event, such as Chromeo, Diplo, AC Slater, SIDEPIECE, SOFI TUKKER, Tchami, Dombresky, Nora En Pure, and many more. Check the full lineup out below.

Flyer for Insomniac's 2021 Day Trip Festival. Insomniac Events

Day Trip LA is set to take place on Saturday, July 3rd and Sunday, July 4th. The venue will feature two stages, Deep End and High Tide.

Although Day 1 is already sold out, tickets for Day 2 go on sale here Friday at 12PM PT. Day 1 ticket-holders and those on the waitlist will receive first access to Day 2 tickets. You may also transfer your Day 1 Pass to Day 2 here.

Regarding COVID-19 safety measures, Insomniac stated that “any entry requirements will be announced in the upcoming weeks in compliance with LA County’s recently announced COVID guidelines for large gatherings.”

