Skip to main content
Day Trip 2022: Everything You Need to Know About the SoCal House Music Festival

Day Trip 2022: Everything You Need to Know About the SoCal House Music Festival

Cue the ocean breeze, palm trees, disco balls, fishbowls and house music all day long.

Alex Varsa/Insomniac Events

Cue the ocean breeze, palm trees, disco balls, fishbowls and house music all day long.

"House music all day long."

That’s what Day Trip attendees are in for on June 25th and 26th. Although this is the second edition of Day Trip's festival, it’s the first to be held at the beautiful Queen Mary Waterfront venue in Long Beach, California.

To get the most out of your experience, EDM.com has put together a handy guide containing all the information you need ahead of Day Trip 2022. Cue the ocean breeze, palm trees, disco balls, and fishbowls.

Day Trip Hours and Location

Day Trip is a two-day festival taking place at the Queen Mary Waterfront in Long Beach. The address is: 1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90802.

Hours are June 25th from 2pm to 12am and June 26th from 12pm to 10pm.

Day Trip

Day Trip Festival's 2022 venue, Queen Mary Waterfront.

Day Trip 2022 Lineup

As always, Day Trip brings the best names in house music to its stages. Set to perform this year are FISHER, MK, Lane 8, Chris Lorenzo, LP Giobbi, TOKiMONSTA and MEDUZA, among many others.

Day Trip

Day Trip Festival's 2022 Lineup.

Day Trip Set Times

The festival will feature two stages: High Tide and Deep End. Scheduling conflicts are bound to happen with such a big lineup, so use the images below as a reference point.

Day Trip Festival 2022 Set Times.

Day Trip Festival 2022 Set Times.

Day Trip Age and Policies

You must be 21 or over with a valid government-issued photo ID to enter Day Trip Festival.

There will be no re-entries or in-and-outs allowed during the festival. This is not a camping event, so Insomniac has teamed up with local hotels in the area to secure the best rates possible. You can learn more here, but be advised that the closer we get to the event, rooms will fill up fast.

Parking and Shuttles

All Day Trip attendees must take an official shuttle to the festival site. No cars will be allowed through Queensway Bridge, including Rideshare. Shuttles are free, and parking is paid in public lots in Downtown Long Beach. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

péntek2 (38) (1)
EVENTS

Balaton Sound, Europe's Biggest Beachfront Festival, Set for Huge Return In 2022

Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Alesso, Becky Hill and more are set to perform at the vibrant, open-air electronic music festival.

By Brian Rapaport23 minutes ago
281679937_571680417650489_6108048098757542031_n
EVENTS

Kygo Announces Massive Headlining Show at Madison Square Garden

The concert marks Kygo's first show in New York since 2018.

By Lennon Cihak1 hour ago
crssd
EVENTS

CRSSD Announces 2022 Lineup With Duck Sauce, Fatboy Slim, Dom Dolla, More

Attendees will also be able to dig through vinyl thanks to the festival's unique record shop partnership with LA's Stellar Remnant.

By Lennon Cihak1 hour ago

You can also park in Downtown Long Beach and walk over the bridge to the festival. Shuttles will run continuously throughout festival hours. 

Day Trip Festival's official parking and shuttle information.

Day Trip Festival's official parking and shuttle information.

Day Trip Festival's official parking and shuttle information.

Day Trip Festival's official parking and shuttle information.

Day Trip Festival's official parking and shuttle information.

Day Trip Festival's official parking and shuttle information.

What You Can and Can't Bring

Like any major festival, there is a list of items that aren’t allowed inside of the venue. These include aerosol products and cans, eyedrops, laser pointers, pacifiers, liquid makeup and large bags or purses.

On the bright side, there are tons of items you can bring, like earplugs, fanny packs, hula hoops, sunscreen lotion, powder makeup, Juuls and hand sanitizer (sealed upon entry).

You can find a full list of things that you can and cannot bring here.

Day Trip

Day Trip Festival 2021 attendees enjoying the festival's signature fishbowl cocktails.

Lockers

Since the event takes place right on the ocean, it’s bound to get chilly once the sun goes down. For the convenience of all attendees, Insomniac offers lockers so you don't have to carry your jacket around all day.

Measuring approximately 8 inches high, 12 inches wide and 18 inches of depth, the lockers offer plenty of space for backpacks or purses and they come with universal phone chargers. You can learn more about booking a locker here.

VIP or GA?

Two-day GA tickets are available for purchase starting at $189.99. You can also buy one-day tickets for $119.99 for each day.

If you want to take your experience to the next level, VIP tickets offer perks like expedited entry, separate water refill stations, mobile charging, air-conditioned restrooms, dance areas with better views, as well as a separate cocktail lounge. Two-day VIP tickets start at $299.99, while one-day VIP tickets start at $179.99 for each day.

You can purchase tickets here.

FOLLOW DAY TRIP:

Website: daytripfest.com
Facebook: facebook.com/daytripla
Twitter: twitter.com/daytripla
Instagram: instagram.com/daytripla

Related

Juliana Bernstein for Insomniac Events 4
EVENTS

Insomniac's Day Trip Festival Unveils Stellar Lineup, Adds Second Day

The brand new two-day house music festival will take place at LA Waterfront on July 3rd and 4th.

Virtual Riot at the Cheshire Woods, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022: Lineup, COVID-19 Guidelines, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Ahead of the Alice in Wonderland themed festival, learn about its COVID-19 safety policies, lineup, and more.

claptone day trip
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces 2022 Day Trip Festival Dates

Tickets to the festival at L.A. County's Queen Mary Waterfront go on sale Friday, March 4th.

Day Trip
NEWS

Insomniac's Day Trip Festival Moves Venues for Second Time, Refunds All Ticket-Holders

In an apologetic message shared by Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella, festival-goers learned that Day Trip will now take place at the NOS Events Center.

day trip
EVENTS

"We Back, Baby": Inside Day Trip, the First Post-Pandemic Music Festival in Southern California

Marking the return of music festivals in SoCal, Day Trip was pure bliss—a far cry from the troubling week leading up to it.

Day Trip
EVENTS

Insomniac's First-Ever Day Trip Festival Relocates to The Lot at Hollywood Park

The two-day festival was relocated to accommodate more people.

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Summer Camp Music Festival 2021: Here's Everything You Need to Know

From COVID-19 measures to camping recommendations, here's everything you need to know about the the 20th annual Summer Camp Music Festival.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
EVENTS

Okeechobee 2022: Set Times, Festival Guidelines and Everything Else You Need to Know

Ahead of the 2022 edition of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, learn about the event's policies, schedules and more.