Day Trip 2022: Everything You Need to Know About the SoCal House Music Festival

"House music all day long."

That’s what Day Trip attendees are in for on June 25th and 26th. Although this is the second edition of Day Trip's festival, it’s the first to be held at the beautiful Queen Mary Waterfront venue in Long Beach, California.

To get the most out of your experience, EDM.com has put together a handy guide containing all the information you need ahead of Day Trip 2022. Cue the ocean breeze, palm trees, disco balls, and fishbowls.

Day Trip Hours and Location

Day Trip is a two-day festival taking place at the Queen Mary Waterfront in Long Beach. The address is: 1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90802.

Hours are June 25th from 2pm to 12am and June 26th from 12pm to 10pm.

Day Trip Festival's 2022 venue, Queen Mary Waterfront.

Day Trip 2022 Lineup

As always, Day Trip brings the best names in house music to its stages. Set to perform this year are FISHER, MK, Lane 8, Chris Lorenzo, LP Giobbi, TOKiMONSTA and MEDUZA, among many others.

Day Trip Festival's 2022 Lineup.

Day Trip Set Times

The festival will feature two stages: High Tide and Deep End. Scheduling conflicts are bound to happen with such a big lineup, so use the images below as a reference point.

Day Trip Festival 2022 Set Times.

Day Trip Age and Policies

You must be 21 or over with a valid government-issued photo ID to enter Day Trip Festival.

There will be no re-entries or in-and-outs allowed during the festival. This is not a camping event, so Insomniac has teamed up with local hotels in the area to secure the best rates possible. You can learn more here, but be advised that the closer we get to the event, rooms will fill up fast.

Parking and Shuttles

All Day Trip attendees must take an official shuttle to the festival site. No cars will be allowed through Queensway Bridge, including Rideshare. Shuttles are free, and parking is paid in public lots in Downtown Long Beach.

You can also park in Downtown Long Beach and walk over the bridge to the festival. Shuttles will run continuously throughout festival hours.

What You Can and Can't Bring

Like any major festival, there is a list of items that aren’t allowed inside of the venue. These include aerosol products and cans, eyedrops, laser pointers, pacifiers, liquid makeup and large bags or purses.

On the bright side, there are tons of items you can bring, like earplugs, fanny packs, hula hoops, sunscreen lotion, powder makeup, Juuls and hand sanitizer (sealed upon entry).

You can find a full list of things that you can and cannot bring here.

Day Trip Festival 2021 attendees enjoying the festival's signature fishbowl cocktails. Insomniac Events

Lockers

Since the event takes place right on the ocean, it’s bound to get chilly once the sun goes down. For the convenience of all attendees, Insomniac offers lockers so you don't have to carry your jacket around all day.

Measuring approximately 8 inches high, 12 inches wide and 18 inches of depth, the lockers offer plenty of space for backpacks or purses and they come with universal phone chargers. You can learn more about booking a locker here.

VIP or GA?

Two-day GA tickets are available for purchase starting at $189.99. You can also buy one-day tickets for $119.99 for each day.

If you want to take your experience to the next level, VIP tickets offer perks like expedited entry, separate water refill stations, mobile charging, air-conditioned restrooms, dance areas with better views, as well as a separate cocktail lounge. Two-day VIP tickets start at $299.99, while one-day VIP tickets start at $179.99 for each day.

You can purchase tickets here.

