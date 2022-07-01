Skip to main content
House Music All Day: Day Trip's 2nd Annual Festival Was a Lush, Glittering Oasis

House Music All Day: Day Trip's 2nd Annual Festival Was a Lush, Glittering Oasis

The SoCal house music fest's remarkable 2022 edition saw performances by FISHER, Chris Lorenzo, Lane 8, MK and many more.

Ivan Meneses

The SoCal house music fest's remarkable 2022 edition saw performances by FISHER, Chris Lorenzo, Lane 8, MK and many more.

House music is actually good for you.

Researchers maintain that the ideal human tempo is 120 BPM, which just so happens to be the sweet spot for house music. Born in the clubs of Chicago in the 1980s, it’s no surprise that the genre is now breaking into the mainstream. After Drake and Beyonce each dropped their own house-inspired records earlier this month, it’s looking like house music is the soundtrack of the summer.

One such brand elevating house music is Insomniac's Day Trip. Created in 2018 with the simple mantra of "House Music All Day Long," Day Trip is now known for its epic parties featuring fishbowls, palm trees and house music from all walks of life.

Day Trip Festival

Day Trip Festival 2022 at the Queen Mary Waterfront Venue in Long Beach, CA.

Day Trip recently celebrated their 2nd annual festival on the sunny shores of Southern California. Taking place June 25-26 at L.A. County’s historic Queen Mary Waterfront Venue, the event saw FISHER, Chris Lorenzo, Lane 8, MK and many more grace tropical-themed stages adorned with disco balls.

Flanked by the Pacific Ocean, the venue was transformed into a lush, glittering oasis.

Day Trip Festival

Day Trip Festival's Deep End stage flaunting one massive disco ball.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Thor-3
Lifestyle

Christian Bale's "Thor" Marvel Villain Is Inspired By Aphex Twin

Bale said his character, Gorr the God Butcher, was inspired by Aphex Twin's 1997 music video for "Come to Daddy."

By Nick Yopko3 hours ago
Day Trip
EVENTS

House Music All Day: Day Trip's 2nd Annual Festival Was a Lush, Glittering Oasis

The SoCal house music fest's remarkable 2022 edition saw performances by FISHER, Chris Lorenzo, Lane 8, MK and many more.

By Brooke Bierman5 hours ago
tiesto charli xcx
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto and Charli XCX Drop Sultry Dance Anthem, "Hot In It"

The swaggy single features an unapologetic rallying cry from Charli XCX, whose seductive vocal flair is as potent as ever.

By Jason Heffler10 hours ago

The festival boasted two main stages, Deep End and High Tide, as well as one smaller stage, Shoreline. Each was decorated with disco balls of all shapes and sizes, casting radiant sparkles over the crowd.

While High Tide and Shoreline showcased an assortment of numerous mirrored balls covering the frames, Deep End flaunted one massive disco ball that was at least 10 feet in diameter. 

Just like last year, Day Trip’s colorful fish bowl cocktails were a hit. "Did you really go to Day Trip if you didn’t get a fish bowl?” one Twitter user facetiously questioned

A video of the crowd stacking up empty fish bowls, which you can watch below, even went quasi-viral.

After years of wanting to throw a waterfront festival, this year's venue was a huge win for Day Trip. Overall, the event was a massive success. House-heads cruised into the weekend hoping for groovy music, sunshine and good times—and Day Trip delivered. 

Day Trip Festival is now slated to touch down in Seattle on August 7th. Find more information here

FOLLOW DAY TRIP:

Website: daytripfest.com
Facebook: facebook.com/daytripla
Twitter: twitter.com/daytripla
Instagram: instagram.com/daytripla

Related

Juliana Bernstein for Insomniac Events 4
EVENTS

Insomniac's Day Trip Festival Unveils Stellar Lineup, Adds Second Day

The brand new two-day house music festival will take place at LA Waterfront on July 3rd and 4th.

day trip
EVENTS

Day Trip 2022: Everything You Need to Know About the SoCal House Music Festival

Cue the ocean breeze, palm trees, disco balls, fishbowls and house music all day long.

claptone day trip
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces 2022 Day Trip Festival Dates

Tickets to the festival at L.A. County's Queen Mary Waterfront go on sale Friday, March 4th.

Day Trip
NEWS

Insomniac's Day Trip Festival Moves Venues for Second Time, Refunds All Ticket-Holders

In an apologetic message shared by Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella, festival-goers learned that Day Trip will now take place at the NOS Events Center.

day trip
EVENTS

"We Back, Baby": Inside Day Trip, the First Post-Pandemic Music Festival in Southern California

Marking the return of music festivals in SoCal, Day Trip was pure bliss—a far cry from the troubling week leading up to it.

Juliana Bernstein for Insomniac Events 4
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces New 2021 Oceanfront House Music Festival, Day Trip

Amid a year of festival cancellations due to the impact of COVID-19, Insomniac is planning to bounce back in 2021.

Carl cox
EVENTS

Skyline Festival to Bring Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, More to Los Angeles

The two-day event in downtown L.A. will be hosted by Insomniac's Factory 93 and Day Trip brands.

Day Trip
EVENTS

Insomniac's First-Ever Day Trip Festival Relocates to The Lot at Hollywood Park

The two-day festival was relocated to accommodate more people.