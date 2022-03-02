Insomniac Announces 2022 Day Trip Festival Dates

“WE BACK BABY, and better than ever!"

The organizers of Day Trip Festival have triumphantly announced plans for the 2022 edition of the Southern California event, which is scheduled to take place June 25-26. While last year’s inaugural event ended up having to switch locations from a waterfront site in L.A. County to the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, this year’s fest will occur at a locale better than originally intended—at the historic Queen Mary Waterfront in Long Beach.

The 21+ festival will feature two stages showcasing techno and house music's top tastemakers. Beginning March 3rd, ticket-holders from the inaugural 2021 Day Trip and the brand's recent Skyline Festival in Downtown L.A. will receive first access to the exclusive 24-hour presale. General tickets will then go on sale publicly on Friday, March 4th at 12PM PT here.

Created in the summer of 2018, Day Trip began with a simple mantra: "House Music All Day Long." Since then, the brand has become known for their breezy open-air day parties, replete with their signature fishbowl cocktails and tropical decor. Day Trip also recently launched their nocturnal counterpart, Night Trip.

In addition to launching Day Trip Festival in 2021, they also recently collaborated with fellow Insomniac banner Factory 93 to host Skyline in Downtown Los Angeles, tapping Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Maya Jane Coles, Green Velvet and many more.

Find out more about Day Trip 2022 here.

