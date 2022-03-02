Skip to main content
Insomniac Announces 2022 Day Trip Festival Dates

Insomniac Announces 2022 Day Trip Festival Dates

Tickets to the festival at L.A. County's Queen Mary Waterfront go on sale Friday, March 4th.

Keiki-Lani Knudsen/Insomniac Events

Tickets to the festival at L.A. County's Queen Mary Waterfront go on sale Friday, March 4th.

“WE BACK BABY, and better than ever!"

The organizers of Day Trip Festival have triumphantly announced plans for the 2022 edition of the Southern California event, which is scheduled to take place June 25-26. While last year’s inaugural event ended up having to switch locations from a waterfront site in L.A. County to the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, this year’s fest will occur at a locale better than originally intended—at the historic Queen Mary Waterfront in Long Beach.

The 21+ festival will feature two stages showcasing techno and house music's top tastemakers. Beginning March 3rd, ticket-holders from the inaugural 2021 Day Trip and the brand's recent Skyline Festival in Downtown L.A. will receive first access to the exclusive 24-hour presale. General tickets will then go on sale publicly on Friday, March 4th at 12PM PT here.

Created in the summer of 2018, Day Trip began with a simple mantra: "House Music All Day Long." Since then, the brand has become known for their breezy open-air day parties, replete with their signature fishbowl cocktails and tropical decor. Day Trip also recently launched their nocturnal counterpart, Night Trip.

Recommended Articles

ukraine
EVENTS

The Blessed Madonna, Róisín Murphy, More to Perform at Fundraising Rave for Ukraine

The event will take place at London's Venue MOT across two rooms.

By Lennon Cihak
1 hour ago
Wasteland_brphotoco133
EVENTS

Photos: Relive the 2022 Wasteland Festival, a SoCal Hard Dance Utopia

Lil Texas, Da Tweekaz, Sub Zero Project and more performed at Basscon's two-day takeover at the NOS Events Center.

By Brian Rapaport
1 hour ago
daily-buchla_20190909
INDUSTRY

Fortnite Creator Epic Games Acquires Bandcamp

Bandcamp co-founder Ethan Diamond will retain his role as the company's CEO.

By Nick Yopko
2 hours ago

In addition to launching Day Trip Festival in 2021, they also recently collaborated with fellow Insomniac banner Factory 93 to host Skyline in Downtown Los Angeles, tapping Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Maya Jane Coles, Green Velvet and many more.

Find out more about Day Trip 2022 here.

FOLLOW DAY TRIP:

Website: daytripfest.com
Facebook: facebook.com/daytripla
Twitter: twitter.com/daytripla
Instagram: instagram.com/daytripla

Related

Juliana Bernstein for Insomniac Events 4
EVENTS

Insomniac's Day Trip Festival Unveils Stellar Lineup, Adds Second Day

The brand new two-day house music festival will take place at LA Waterfront on July 3rd and 4th.

Day Trip
NEWS

Insomniac's Day Trip Festival Moves Venues for Second Time, Refunds All Ticket-Holders

In an apologetic message shared by Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella, festival-goers learned that Day Trip will now take place at the NOS Events Center.

Day Trip
EVENTS

Insomniac's First-Ever Day Trip Festival Relocates to The Lot at Hollywood Park

The two-day festival was relocated to accommodate more people.

Juliana Bernstein for Insomniac Events 4
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces New 2021 Oceanfront House Music Festival, Day Trip

Amid a year of festival cancellations due to the impact of COVID-19, Insomniac is planning to bounce back in 2021.

Carl cox
EVENTS

Skyline Festival to Bring Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, More to Los Angeles

The two-day event in downtown L.A. will be hosted by Insomniac's Factory 93 and Day Trip brands.

day trip
EVENTS

"We Back, Baby": Inside Day Trip, the First Post-Pandemic Music Festival in Southern California

Marking the return of music festivals in SoCal, Day Trip was pure bliss—a far cry from the troubling week leading up to it.

beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland 2022 Dates Revealed

Tickets to Insomniac's SoCal spectacular will go on sale later this week.

coachella
EVENTS

Coachella Announces 2022 Festival Dates

The first edition of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival since 2019 has been locked in for two weekends in April 2022.