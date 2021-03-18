Diplo, Charlotte de Witte, More to Perform at Day Zero Masada: Dwellers of the Dead Sea

The floodgates have been opened, and festivals are beginning to make their grand comebacks.

Damian Lazarus' Day Zero festival has announced that it will be returning to the Dead Sea at the beautiful and historical ancient mountain of Masada. The event is expanding to two nights on September 9th and 10th, 2021 and the lineup is out of this world.

Diplo, Charlotte de Witte, Luciano, Lee Burridge, DJ Tennis, DJ Holographic, Sasha, Nick Warren, and more were announced as performers for the unique music fest. Day Zero events are unlike any other, celebrating new beginnings through mind-blowing live performances and jaw-dropping locales. For Day Zero Masada: Dwellers of the Dead Sea, they will bring the intimacy of their beloved Tulum staple, the Club Stage, to the desert of Israel for a night of dancing under the stars and rising with the sun against the backdrop of the ancient Masada.

The Masada is considered one of Isreal's most storied historical locations, tracing back to 30BC, and is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. The team behind the festival takes the location's history into full consideration and promises to take the utmost care to honor and protect the sacred lands. To do so, they enforce a strict no-trace policy for all attendees and are committed to carbon emission offsetting through sustainable event production, recycling, and biodegradable materials.

Day Zero Masada: Dwellers of the Dead Sea will take place on September 9th and 10th, 2021. Tickets can be purchased here.

