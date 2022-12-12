Day Zero Tulum Announces Colossal 2023 Lineup With Major Lazer Sound System, Damian Lazarus, Joseph Capriati, More

Offering a mesmerizing electronic music experience in the heart of Tulum’s jungle, Day Zero is gearing up for its anticipated return early next year.

Launched by Damian Lazarus in 2012, Day Zero draws inspiration from the area’s indigenous Mayan culture. The transformative party is now celebrating 10 years of world-class music and communal experiences on January 9th, 2023. Day Zero’s 2023 Tulum edition also coincides with the 20-year anniversary of the launch of Lazarus’ Crosstown Rebels imprint, which has long championed many of techno and house music’s most exciting trailblazers.

Day Zero’s lineup has now finally been unveiled, and it includes captivating performances from Lazarus, AMÉMÉ, Jamie Jones, Major Lazer Sound System, Joseph Capriati, Major League DJz, Danny Tenaglia and many more. Other notables artists on the massive lineup include Layla Benitez, Chloé Caillet, Carlita and Jan Blomqvist, as well as a stage exclusively featuring local talent from Mexico.

Tickets for Day Zero are available now and you can check out the full lineup below.

Day Zero 2023 lineup. Day Zero

