Skip to main content
Day Zero Tulum Announces Colossal 2023 Lineup With Major Lazer Sound System, Damian Lazarus, Joseph Capriati, More

Day Zero Tulum Announces Colossal 2023 Lineup With Major Lazer Sound System, Damian Lazarus, Joseph Capriati, More

The boundary pushing event will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in January 2023.

Day Zero/Facebook

The boundary pushing event will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in January 2023.

Offering a mesmerizing electronic music experience in the heart of Tulum’s jungle, Day Zero is gearing up for its anticipated return early next year.

Launched by Damian Lazarus in 2012, Day Zero draws inspiration from the area’s indigenous Mayan culture. The transformative party is now celebrating 10 years of world-class music and communal experiences on January 9th, 2023. Day Zero’s 2023 Tulum edition also coincides with the 20-year anniversary of the launch of Lazarus’ Crosstown Rebels imprint, which has long championed many of techno and house music’s most exciting trailblazers.

Day Zero’s lineup has now finally been unveiled, and it includes captivating performances from Lazarus, AMÉMÉ, Jamie Jones, Major Lazer Sound System, Joseph Capriati, Major League DJz, Danny Tenaglia and many more. Other notables artists on the massive lineup include Layla Benitez, Chloé Caillet, Carlita and Jan Blomqvist, as well as a stage exclusively featuring local talent from Mexico.

Tickets for Day Zero are available now and you can check out the full lineup below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Day Zero Tulum Photo
EVENTS

Day Zero Tulum Announces Colossal 2023 Lineup With Major Lazer Sound System, Damian Lazarus, Joseph Capriati, More

The boundary pushing event will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in January 2023.

By Jarett Lopez
deadmau5 kaskade kx5
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Kx5, Tiësto, Martin Garrix & More [12/09/22]

New major releases include tracks from IMANU, Sikdope, Blanke and more.

By Koji Aiken
Steve Aoki at The Beach Stage at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancun
NEWS

Steve Aoki Is Flying Around the Moon On SpaceX's First Civilian Lunar Mission

Aoki will join Japanese Yusaku Maezawa for the SpaceX flight, dubbed "Dear Moon."

By Jason Heffler
Day Zero 2023 lineup. 

Day Zero 2023 lineup. 

FOLLOW DAY ZERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/dayzerofestival
Twitter: twitter.com/dayzerofestival
Instagram: instagram.com/dayzerofestival
Website: dayzerofestival.com

Related

DayZero
EVENTS

Day Zero Ups the Ante With Immersive Musical Jungle Experience

Day Zero set the gold standard for cool parties, at a time when dance events are a dime a dozen.

Afterlife, Sunrise Zamna Festival 2021
EVENTS

Zamna Festival Gears Up for Momentous Return to Tulum for NYE 2023

Zamna Festival will feature performances from Tale of Us, ARTBAT, Black Coffee and many more from December 31st to January 14th.

Day Zero Masada
EVENTS

Diplo, Charlotte de Witte, More to Perform at Day Zero Masada: Dwellers of the Dead Sea

A two-night music festival set against the backdrop of the ancient Masada in Israel.

Artbat at Bagatelle Tulum
Lifestyle

Bagatelle Tulum Is Combining Luxury Lifestyle With Dance Music

Bagatelle Tulum is the place to be for electronic dance music fans visiting Mexico.

Zamna Festival 2022, Afterlife
EVENTS

Zamna Festival Reawakens Tulum to Kick Off 2022 With 6 Nights of Dance Music

After last years’s postponement, Zamna Festival returned stronger than ever, headlined by the likes of Black Coffee, Tale Of Us, Claptone and more.

ZamnaTulum2020KimmConn2R-91-2000x1000
EVENTS

Zamna Festival Set to Return to Tulum This NYE for Immersive, 10-Day Experience

The 2022 Zamna Festival will feature headlining performances by renowned artists such as Black Coffee, Tale Of Us, Claptone and more.

SHIMZA at Mia Tulum
EVENTS

Tulum's Mía Beach Club Announces Must-See Shows With Major League DJz, Franky Wah and More

The fan-favorite club and restaurant in Tulum has unveiled its full December programming.

core tomorrowland
EVENTS

Party In the Jungle: Tomorrowland and Zamna Festival Join Forces for CORE Tulum

The People of Tomorrow can look forward to an entirely new festival experience in the heart of Mexico's Quintana Roo jungle.