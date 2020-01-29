Zeds Dead, Rusko and More to Headline Deadbeats Hawaii 2020

Bass heads out in Hawaii have something big to look forward to this March 28th. Zeds Dead are bringing some of your favorite Deadbeats back to Kapolei for the second time. What better way to enjoy some of your favorite artists then on a beach surrounded by palm trees and sunshine at Deadbeats Hawaii 2020?

Joining the founders will be Rusko, 1788-L, Grandtheft, Lick, and Sippy. They will be returning to the beautiful Kapolei Events Center in partnership with BAMP Project and Electric Palms Presents. Fans can expect to ride the rails to some of the best in bass music and dubstep. The 2018 Deadbeats Hawaii featured performances by Zeds Dead, K?D, Eprom, and GG Magree. Check out the after movie below to get excited for what's to come in a couple months.

In the coming weeks, you can catch Deadbeats live in Paris, London, Miami, Hawaii, and Phoenix. After a brief hiatus, they will return to Morrison, Colorado for the seventh edition of Dead Rocks at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Zeds Dead (real names Dylan Mamid and Zachary Rapp-Rovan) are coming off the successful drop of WE ARE DEADBEATS, Vol. 4, which arrived earlier this year. They are reportedly gearing up for a new album on the way as well.

Tickets for Deadbeats Hawaii 2020 go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am HST. Purchase here.

FOLLOW ZEDS DEAD:

Facebook: facebook.com/zedsdead

Instagram: instagram.com/zedsdead

Twitter: twitter.com/zedsdead

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/zedsdead