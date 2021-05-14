Zeds Dead, DROELOE, More to Perform at Los Angeles' "Deadbeats: The Revival" Tour Stop

The show marks the first time a Deadbeats event has ever been held in the City of Angels.

The Los Angeles bass community will finally get to experience the beautiful chaos that is a Deadbeats show.

In early April Zeds Dead announced they would be taking their beloved label on a new coast-to-coast run across the United States, aptly titled "Deadbeats: The Revival" tour. After over a year of no live events, the duo is ready to bring the gang out in full-production fashion with 13 shows slated to begin in September.

One of those stops includes a night at LA's Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, marking the first time a Deadbeats event has ever been held in the City of Angels. DROELOE, MUST DIE!, DNMO, and Kumarion have all been tapped to join the iconic Deadbeats label heads at the famed venue on October 2nd, 2021.

"We can't even put into words how excited we are to be announcing our FIRST shows in over a year," said Zeds Dead in a statement. "For the first time in WAY too long, we will be able to produce Deadbeats events the way you remember them – at full capacity venues with insane production, bringing all the Deadbeats artists along for the ride."

While live events have been out of commission the duo has been hard at work launching other projects, including their new Altered States imprint and its debut release, their downtempo Catching Z's mixtape release.

The "Deadbeats: The Revival" tour will hit 12 other cities including Fort Worth, Minneapolis, Seattle, Kapolei, Detroit, and more. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at the official Deadbeats website.

