deadmau5 Announces New Year's Eve and 2021 Streaming Events

Those of you who are unable to attend deadmau5's 2020 New Year's drive-in shows are in luck.
After another typically huge year, the mau5 is set to bid adieu to 2020 with a run of drive-in concerts in Southern California, two of which will be livestreamed for those taking in the celebrations at home. Fans will be able to stream his December 31st show before tuning into his January 2nd, 2021 performance, in which he'll be operating under his dark techno alias TESTPILOT.

His New Year's Eve stream is scheduled to kick off at 6PM PT (9PM ET) and will also feature fellow mau5trap artists No Mana and Speaker Honey before its conclusion at 10PM PT (1PM ET). The January 2nd stream, which Insomniac invited fans to "step into the dark side," will air for two hours beginning at 8PM PT (11PM ET). 

You can tune into deadmau5's upcoming streaming events via Insomniac TV.

