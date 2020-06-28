deadmau5 to Perform at Niagara Falls Virtual Canada Day Celebration

deadmau5 is set to deliver a special hometown performance in honor of Canada Day 2020. For this year's event, the city of Niagara Falls is hosting a special virtual celebration due to in-person gatherings being restricted in the name of public health. Headlining the event is none other than the helmeted EDM icon himself. The city also promises virtual fireworks, games, prizes, additional musical guests, and a variety of special programming.

Back in 2017, deadmau5 performed at a different Canada Day event in Halifax, Nova Scotia. More recently, he took part in a charity PUBG stream alongside Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers. Just days before that, he took the stage as TESTPILOT for the Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-a-Thon.

The city of Niagara Falls' virtual Canada Day party takes place on Wednesday, July 1st at 9AM and 6PM EST on the city's official YouTube channel and on select local Canadian TV channels. For more information on the event, you can check out the official website here.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5