deadmau5 Announces "Day of The deadmau5" Halloween Drive-In Shows

While COVID-19 has made Halloween decidedly less exciting than previous years, fans of deadmau5 still have something to look forward to.

Keeping up his annual tradition, the Canadian dance music legend will be resurrecting his "Day of the deadmau5" event to haunt two cities this Halloween weekend. Like what he's been doing with his previous shows over the summer, the upcoming fright-fest will be a drive-in concert in an effort to provide a safer, more pandemic-friendly live music experience. deadmau5 took to Twitter to announce the shows and share information about the October outings.

Last year's "Day of the deadmau5" was held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and featured support from i_o, Lights, Getter, and Callie Reiff. It's not yet known if deadmau5 will be bringing out any guests for this year's vehicular version of the tour.

deadmau5's "Day of The deadmau5" drive-in tour takes place October 29th at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia and October 30th to 31st at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Tickets to each event go on sale Tuesday, September 29th at 1 PM ET (10AM PT). Links to purchase your own can be found below.



