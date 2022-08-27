Skip to main content
deadmau5 Announces Destination Music Festival In Cancún

We Are Friends converges on Paradisus, home of ILLENIUM's Ember Shores and Kaskade's Sun Soaked festivals, among others.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

Friends take "friend5" on holiday to Cancún.

The latest artist-led destination festival, We Are Friends, has arrived courtesy of deadmau5, with the promise of a luxurious, all-inclusive weekend at Paradisus.

The idyllic resort has recently become an oasis for electronic music events after accommodating ILLENIUM's Ember Shores, Kaskade's Sun Soaked and more in recent memory.

With multiple lagoon-style pools, restaurants, bars and 525 rooms, this upscale party hotspot is the perfect place to beat the winter blues. Individual and group packages are now available for We Are Friends, which kicks off its three days of action on December 16th.

We Are Friends builds off of deadmau5's prior experience hosting multi-day festivals, such as 2021's three-day "Day of the deadmau5" takeover. The event hosted a myriad of mau5trap favorites, including Callie Reiff, Le Youth and Nero. 

There's no telling who might show up with the iconic DJ and producer, but keeping up with the latest and greatest on mau5trap may show the way. The most recent track from the labelis a gritty, synthwave-inspired remix from Nero of deadmau5's recent single, "XYZ." Take a listen to below.

