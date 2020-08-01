deadmau5 to Perform Intimate, Socially Distanced Drive-In Show in Toronto

deadmau5 is throwing his hat into the drive-in rave craze, which has continued to pick up steam in the wake of the pandemic's decimation of the live music industry.

The Grammy Award-nominated electronic music producer took to Instagram today to announce a forthcoming drive-in concert in Toronto on August 14th, 2020. "hey Toronto, the boss has been chatting with the city mayor… and we’re happy to let you know we’ve got a small drive-in show booked in for Friday, August 14th!" deadmau5 wrote.

Drive-in shows have been a topic of consternation in the aftermath of "Safe & Sound," a concert in the Hamptons headlined by The Chainsmokers that reportedly devolved into a show devoid of social distancing. They have also proved to be a headache for promoters and event organizers. However, ahead of his drive-in show at City View, deadmau5 asserted that while his edition "is about having some fun," his team has been "working hard to ensure this is a safe and socially distanced event."

Tickets will go on sale this Monday, August 3rd. For more information about the show and its health and safety measures, visit here.

