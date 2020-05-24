Hot on the heels of his new collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo's production supergroup, The Neptunes, comes a new hourlong set from deadmau5. Released in honor of KISS Ibiza's "LIVE in the MIX!" online festival, the trendsetting producer joined artists like Kygo, Alesso, Tiësto, and more for three days of music.

In typical deadmau5 fashion, the virtual production was mind-blowing. While many artists have used green-screens in their livestreamed performances, the masked EDM superstar raised the bar with a simulated dome complete with his iconic cube v3 production and a horde of mau5head-wearing, computer-generated attendees.

Earlier in the week, deadmau5 treated fans to a special performance from his techno alter ego TESTPILOT for Insomniac and Factory 93's Friday night livestream. Not long before that, he threw down a unique interactive set alongside Dillon Francis and Steve Aoki in the world of Fortnite.

