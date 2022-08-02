Skip to main content
deadmau5 Is DJing at a "Bohemian Nighttime Pool Party" In Las Vegas

The "Jungle Cat" party will take over FUHU and Aya Dayclub on Thursday, August 11th.

Zouk Group resident deadmau5 has been announced as the headliner of a new event within the Resorts World Las Vegas complex: Jungle Cat.

Billed as a "bohemian nighttime pool party," the Thursday-night affair will debut on August 11th before taking over FUHU and Aya Dayclub once per month through September. 

G-Eazy kicked off the event series in July as its headliner, meaning deadmau5 will bring electronic music to its stages for the very first time alongside supporting artist Zen Freeman.

ZLV-00260_JungleCat_554x746_VerticalBanner
"deadmau5 is a staple in the electronic art scene and we are thrilled to welcome him to our Zouk family," said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group, late last year. "We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries and further elevating the nightlife experience in Las Vegas and beyond as deadmau5 graces our stage in 2022."

You can purchase tickets for the August 11th party here

Read about how Zouk Group is changing the fabric of Las Vegas nightlife in our embracive feature.

