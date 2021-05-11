deadmau5 Announces 2021 Las Vegas Concert With Nero

Fans must provide proof of first vaccine dose or a negative COVID-19 PCR test no more than 48 hours prior to the show.

Two legendary dance music acts are set to collide to celebrate the return of live music in Sin City.

Insomniac has announced a major Las Vegas concert later this month with deadmau5 headlining and the legendary three-piece electronic music outfit Nero playing a supporting DJ set. Renowned techno producer and mau5trap mainstay No Mana will also perform at the show, which is scheduled for Friday, May 21st at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and will kick off a series of Insomniac concerts across two weekends.

The outdoor event falls on what would have been the first day of EDC Las Vegas, which was postponed in controversial fashion in the month of April. Tickets to the show will be available today, May 11th, at 12PM PT (3PM ET). Fans can purchase passes here at that time.

Flyer for deadmau5's 2021 Las Vegas concert with Nero and No Mana at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Insomniac Events

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on April 20th signed Emergency Directive 044, an ordinance enacted to provide a roadmap for reopening the state at 100% capacity by June 1st. Prior to that date, the onus is on local counties to determine capacity limits, social distancing requirements, mitigation measures and other protocols required for a large event, according to a guidance memo issued alongside the directive.

That brings us to the COVID-19 safety measures for Insomniac's show. In compliance with Clark County and the state of Nevada, masks must also be worn at all times at the venue. To gain entry attendees must provide proof of first vaccine dose or a negative COVID-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test no more than 48 hours prior to the show. They'll have to bring in their physical vaccination cards—which must match their ID—or a photograph of the front and back of the card. Negative PCR tests can be verified by either arriving with printed results or a digital copy on a phone.

Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reports that as of yesterday, May 10th, Nevada has dispense over 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 1,552,219 have been delivered in Clark County, the state's most populous county, where Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) data shows that 1,247 positive cases were reported over the past seven days.

Find out more about the upcoming concert at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center here.