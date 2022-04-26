Skip to main content
deadmau5 Is Hitting the Road With NERO for "We Are Friends Tour"

BlackGummy, Lupa, No Mana and more will also join deadmau5.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

deadmau5's famed We Are Friends compilation series has been transformed into a new live experience.

For years, deadmau5 has used his We Are Friends releases to showcase the incredible music producers that release music on his flagdhip mau5trap label. Now, he's using his platform in an even bigger way.

Coming this summer to 14 cities across the United States is the inaugural "We Are Friends Tour," which is dedicated to the next generation of mau5trap stars. Bensley, BlackGummy, EDDIE, HNTR, Kasablanca, Lamorn, Lupa, Morgin Madison and No Mana will all take the stage on various dates throughout the tour.

But deadmau5 won't be the only veteran hitting the road. Featured on every stop will be longtime collaborators and legendary bass music outfit NERO.

FRNHny1X0AMDVEI
The "We Are Friends Tour" poster also reveals that the 11th volume in mau5trap's namesake compilation series will be released later this year. While specific details pertaining to the upcoming album are not known at this time, it's safe to assume a handful of the artists joining deadmau5 on the tour will be featured.

For the new tour, the mau5trap boss will give the owners of his head5 NFT collection a special opportunity. According to a press release, guestlist spots will be reserved for some owners of the head5 collection and that "all attendees at each show will be gifted an NFT badge commemorating the tour."

deadmau5's "We Are Friends Tour" will kick off on Friday, July 15th at The Met in Philadelphia. Tickets to the tour go on sale Thursday, April 28th at 10AM local time.

deadmau5 presets We Are Friends 2022 tour dates

Fri, Jul 15: Philadelphia, PA The Met^#+
Thu, Jul 21: Madison, WI The Sylvee^#~
Sat, Jul 30: Minneapolis, MN The Armory^#>
Sat, Aug 20: Washington, DC Echostage^=
Sat, Aug 27: Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre^#%
Sat, Sep 10: George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre^+
Sat, Sep 17: Buffalo, NY Outer Harbor Buffalo^#
Fri, Sep 23: Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^<
Sat, Oct 01: Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center^#
Sat, Oct 08: Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park^#
Sat, Oct 15: Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre^#+
Fri, Oct 21: San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^#-
Fri, Nov 04: Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^+<
Sat, Nov 05: Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^+<
Fri, Dec 16: Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway^#<

* AEG Co-Promotion

Support Key
^ NERO
# Kasablanca
+ Lamorn
~ Bensley
> BlackGummy
= No Mana B2B EDDIE
% HNTR
< Morgin Madison
- Lupa

