deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin Top Lineup of Speakers at Beatport's Inaugural ReConnect Summit

Representatives from Meta, Creative Artists Agency and Red Light Management will also be present at ReConnect.

Leah Sems

Beatport has announced the headlining speaker lineup for the company's inaugural ReConnect summit, set to take place in New York on September 21st and 22nd. 

Dance music stalwarts and PIXELYNX founders deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin are slated to speak about their experience in the Web3 space and provide insights on metaverse music experiences in the years to come.

Representatives from Meta, Red Light Management, Disruptor Records, the Association for Electronic Music and more will lead discussions on timely topics like diversity and inclusion, wellness and branding among others.

Beatport's ReConnect summit builds upon Beatport's philanthropic initiative that launched shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked havoc on the music industry. It has since raised more than $800,000 for charities around the world. 

Jaguar
INDUSTRY

"Progressing Gender Representation In UK Dance Music": A Look Into the Jaguar Foundation's Report

In collaboration with Sony Music's Global Social Justice Fund, the organization examined how female and non-binary artists are represented across the music industry.

By Brooke Bierman14 hours ago
Avicii Martin Garrix
INDUSTRY

Avicii's "Waiting For Love" Eclipses 1 Billion Streams, Martin Garrix Pays Tribute In Heartfelt Post

Martin Garrix is credited as a songwriter and producer on "Waiting For Love," the opening song on Avicii's sophomore album, "Stories."

By Lennon Cihak14 hours ago
The Village Stage at Shambhala Music Festival 2022
EVENTS

"We Are the Dork Side That Prevent People From Going to the Dark Side": How Shambhala Is Pioneering Harm Reduction at Music Festivals

Shambhala is influencing public health on and off the dancefloor.

By Leah McClure15 hours ago

"It is our hope that extending and transforming the ReConnect concept into an annual place to exchange ideas about our business, resonates with our community in New York and the U.S. in general," said Ed Hill, SVP of Beatport Media Group, in a statement at the time. "This is a hugely important market for the music that we all love so much."

Tickets start at $225 for ReConnect's full two-day pass and $125 for a single day. With the one-day pass, you'll get access to daytime talks, keynotes, workshops, rooftop DJ sets and nightly events in the club's main room. Grab your tickets here and check out the full headlining speaker lineup below.

Beatport ReConnect Summit 2022 Speakers

A-Trak (DJ, Producer)
Adam Alpert (Disruptor Records)
Alex Kane (VOLTA)
Blaise DeAngelo (The Art of Areté)
Coco & Breezy (DJs, Producers)
deadmau5 (Producer)
DJ White Shadow (DJ, Producer)
Eris Drew (DJ, Producer)
Gregor Pryor (Reed Smith)
Gioli & Assia (DJs, Producers)
Haris Fazlani (WØRKS)
Inder Phull (PIXELYNX)
Jess Mitchell (Monstercat)
Joe Perez (WØRKS)
Katie Bain (Billboard)
Kerri Chandler (DJ, Producer)
LARAAJI (Visionary Musician)
Liz Miller (Meta)
Marcie Allen (MAC Presents)
Maria May (CAA)
Matthew Friedman (Beatport)
Mitchell Bayer-Goldman (VOLTA)
Mitchell Gomez (DanceSafe)
Mohawk Greene (DanceSafe)
Natalia Clavier (Musician, Producer, Sound Healing Facilitator)
Octo Octa (DJ, Producer)
Raihan Anwar (Friends With Benefits)
Randy Reed (Red Light Management)
Richie Hawtin (DJ, Producer)
Robb McDaniels (Beatport)
Romain Pouillon (Beatport)
Roneil Rumburg (Audius)
Ronnie Yoked (Anheuser-Busch)
Sam Valenti IV (Ghostly)
Steve Satterthwaite (Red Light Management)
Tiffany Almy (PKA LAW)
Tanner Wilfong (Armada Music)
UNIIQU3 (DJ, Producer)
Verity Mayes (Beatport)
Vivian Rosenthal (Frequency Co-Founder)

