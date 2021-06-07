deadmau5 Announces New 2021 U.S. Summer Tour Dates

deadmau5 Announces New 2021 U.S. Summer Tour Dates

deadmau5 will appear in Aspen, Brooklyn, St. Louis, and more this summer.
Matt Barnes

deadmau5 will appear in Aspen, Brooklyn, St. Louis, and more this summer.

The anticipation for post-lockdown show announcements has been boiling over, and concert-goers couldn't be happier that live events seem to be returning full swing. New tours have been appearing at a breakneck pace in recent weeks, and now electronic music legend deadmau5 has announced new dates for summer 2021. 

deadmau5 will hit seven cities across the U.S. through the month of July, including a two-show run at Belly Up in Aspen, Colorado, which was previously announced and is already completely sold out. He'll also be performing two shows at Brooklyn Mirage in New York. 

The summer tour will also see deadmau5 play at Echostage in the United States' capitol, St. Louis' The Factory, The Pavilion at Pan Am in Indianapolis, The Crofoot Festival Grounds in Pontiac, and The Dome in Atlanta.

d5_Summer_July_Portrait

With the nine tour dates in July alone, fans are eager to see if even more deadmau5 tour stops announced in the coming months. deadmau5 is already slated to play at the rescheduled EDC Las Vegas, the lineup of which was announced yesterday and also includes a set from deadmau5's Testpilot alias. 

Tickets for deadmau5's 2021 Summer Tour will go on sale tomorrow, June 8th at 10AM local time. Passes can be purchased here

