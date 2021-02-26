deadmau5 to Perform at Virtual Rock 'N' Relief Concert Stream

deadmau5 has been tapped for a virtual performance at the forthcoming Rock 'N' Relief concert series, a two-day streaming event hosted by Songwriters Hall of Fame member Linda Perry.

The electronic music legend will be joined by Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Aloe Blacc, and Miguel, among other contemporary music stars set to grace the digital stage. Funds raised from the stream will be directed to the mobile COVID-19 vaccination program organized by CORE, a nonprofit led by Academy Award-winning actor Sean Penn that oversees 15 sites with a focus on assisting low-income communities of color, according to Rolling Stone.

"Our critical mission within this moment of the pandemic is to provide equitable relief services to our local community, and we rely on donations to continue our efforts," said CORE co-founder and CEO Ann Lee in a statement.

While dates have not yet been announced, fans will be able to tune into Rock 'N' Relief via Rolling Stone's YouTube and Amazon Music's Twitch channel. The event will be hosted by Perry and Kat Corbett of SiriusXM and KROQ Radio.

"As a mother and fellow member of this community, I wanted to do something to lift spirits and send a positive message of hope and humanity to all the healthcare workers and those on the front lines, as well as raise awareness and funds to support CORE and their relief efforts," Perry said in a statement.

"When I first put the word out, many jumped on board to contribute; we had over 150 bands submit to play… We are extremely overwhelmed by the level of support we are getting from these rebel artists who are generously donating their time and so grateful for the backing from the biggest players in the media space," she continued. "Can’t wait to get the word out and provide much-needed funding for CORE while entertaining and lifting the spirits of the nation."

Source: Rolling Stone