deadmau5 to Perform at Virtual Rock 'N' Relief Concert Stream

deadmau5 to Perform at Virtual Rock 'N' Relief Concert Stream

Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Aloe Blacc, and Miguel will also appear, among many others.
Author:
Publish date:

Sem Sauce

deadmau5 has been tapped for a virtual performance at the forthcoming Rock 'N' Relief concert series, a two-day streaming event hosted by Songwriters Hall of Fame member Linda Perry.

The electronic music legend will be joined by Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Aloe Blacc, and Miguel, among other contemporary music stars set to grace the digital stage. Funds raised from the stream will be directed to the mobile COVID-19 vaccination program organized by CORE, a nonprofit led by Academy Award-winning actor Sean Penn that oversees 15 sites with a focus on assisting low-income communities of color, according to Rolling Stone.

"Our critical mission within this moment of the pandemic is to provide equitable relief services to our local community, and we rely on donations to continue our efforts," said CORE co-founder and CEO Ann Lee in a statement.

MARCH-25TH-FINAL-POSTER

While dates have not yet been announced, fans will be able to tune into Rock 'N' Relief via Rolling Stone's YouTube and Amazon Music's Twitch channel. The event will be hosted by Perry and Kat Corbett of SiriusXM and KROQ Radio.

"As a mother and fellow member of this community, I wanted to do something to lift spirits and send a positive message of hope and humanity to all the healthcare workers and those on the front lines, as well as raise awareness and funds to support CORE and their relief efforts," Perry said in a statement.

"When I first put the word out, many jumped on board to contribute; we had over 150 bands submit to play… We are extremely overwhelmed by the level of support we are getting from these rebel artists who are generously donating their time and so grateful for the backing from the biggest players in the media space," she continued. "Can’t wait to get the word out and provide much-needed funding for CORE while entertaining and lifting the spirits of the nation."

Source: Rolling Stone

Related

deadmau5
EVENTS

deadmau5, ODESZA, Flume, More to Perform at "Party In Place" Virtual Concert This Friday

RADIO.COM is encouraging responsible partying with its forthcoming broadcast.

Nocturnal Wonderland
EVENTS

Nitti Gritti, Barely Alive, Drezo, More to Perform at Upcoming Nocturnal Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Benny Benassi, GG Magree, and Borgore are also set to perform, among others.

Avicii
EVENTS

Deadmau5, Kygo, More to Perform at Virtual DisDance Festival, Plus Broadcast of Exclusive 2011 Avicii Set

Virtual DisDance Festival flaunts a dream lineup for EDM fans.

deadmau5
EVENTS

deadmau5 to Perform Virtually at Inaugural RazerCon Event

Razer is bringing back one of their crucial endorsers to close out RazerCon.

deadmau5
EVENTS

deadmau5 Announces New Year's Eve and 2021 Streaming Events

Those of you who are unable to attend deadmau5's 2020 New Year's drive-in shows are in luck.

deadmau5 wearing mau5head during a DJ performance.
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 to Launch mau5trap.tv Streaming Platform with Exclusive Set from TESTPILOT Alias

deadmau5's dark techno alias is emerging from the shadows to launch the platform.

A photo of Canadian DJ/producer deadmau5 A.K.A. Joel Zimmerman performing on his Cube stage concept.
EVENTS

deadmau5 to Perform Intimate, Socially Distanced Drive-In Show in Toronto

deadmau5 is throwing his hat into the drive-in rave craze.

A photo of Canadian DJ/producer deadmau5 A.K.A. Joel Zimmerman performing on his Cube stage concept.
EVENTS

deadmau5 Announces Intimate Drive-In Show in Ottawa, New "Drive-In Concert Series"

Are more deadmau5 drive-in shows on the way?