After taking to the virtual stage on Friday, June 12th to drop a stupefying DJ set for Digital Mirage, mysterious electronic outfit Deathpact emerged having delivered one of the fest's most memorable performances.

With their spellbinding sound at the forefront, Deathpact's Digital Mirage set featured a frenzied centrifuge of polychromatic lasers, mutating clocks, and iridescent splashes of neon, which all blended into a whirling pirouette of illusions that brought time to a standstill. The kaleidoscopic visual effects that they permeated throughout the set's entirety represented a perfect microcosm of Deathpact's bewitching sound, which is akin to a dystopian Daft Punk.

Traversing both the soaring peaks and the darkest valleys of bass music, they uncorked an intoxicating set packed with rip-roaring music from fellow bass titans Eptic, QUIX, and The Glitch Mob while also dropping "Ether" and "Kiss of Death," their monumental collaborations with Zeds Dead and REZZ, respectively. Unveiling a number of unreleased IDs, they were relentless until the very end, when they dropped the curtain on a blistering edit of ODESZA's fan favorite single "Loyalty."

You can watch Deathpact's captivating Digital Mirage set in full below.

However, don't let Deathpact's thunderous sound and menacing aura fool you into thinking they will vanish into the shadows of their alluringly dark brand. They have been quite vocal and charismatic in their altruistic endeavors as of late, which are focused on supporting the Black community.

Following their Digital Mirage set, Deathpact announced a 1-of-1 print in commemoration, which they are raffling off before donating the ensuing proceeds to Color Of Change and Black Girls Code, two organizations fighting for racial equality. The announcement arrived shortly after Deathpact released a custom t-shirt in which all proceeds will be directed to the same groups. You can enter the raffle here.

FOLLOW DEATHPACT:

Facebook: facebook.com/Deathpact

Twitter: twitter.com/deathpact

Instagram: instagram.com/deathpact

Spotify: spoti.fi/30C9Q1Z