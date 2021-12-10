Decadence Arizona Announces Massive NYE Lineup With Marshmello, Excision, Alison Wonderland, More
Known for its massive NYE celebration in Colorado, Decadence is preparing to host another huge festival on December 30th and 31st outside Phoenix, Arizona.
The two-night spectacular boasts a massive lineup, including Alesso, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, Kaskade, FISHER, Alan Walker, Seven Lions, Excision, and many more. With the recent addition of Marshmello to the bill, NYE is looking like it will be a weekend to remember at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center.
Whether you're planning on traveling to the festival from out of state or you are a local looking for a weekend getaway, Relentless Beats has you covered with the introduction of their new travel packages. For a downpayment of $80, you can reserve a package that includes a two-night hotel stay, a two-day festival ticket, exclusive festival merch, expedited festival entry, and access to the after-party, among more perks.
Those who want to take control of their festival experience can view the day-to-day schedule below.
Recommended Articles
Black Coffee Joins Forces With Moroccan Filmmaker Hicham Hajji for EDM Film, "God Is A DJ"
The movie follows an unlikely duo of DJs who take on their local club circuit.
Skrillex and J Balvin Drop Chris Lorenzo's Hotly Anticipated House Remix of "In Da Getto: Listen
After months of rinsing by the electronic music scene's biggest DJs, the remix has finally hit streaming platforms along with edits by Henry Fong and The Martinez Brothers.
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Galantis, Martin Garrix, Sam Feldt and More [12/10/21]
New major releases include tracks from Curbi, RetroVision, Lost Kings and more.
Tickets are on sale now and you can secure your passes here. Additional information on tickets, venue, travel, VIP tickets, and more can be found on the Decadence website.
Check out the Decadence Arizona official 2019 recap video below.
FOLLOW DECADENCE ARIZONA:
Facebook: facebook.com/DecadenceAZ
Instagram: instagram.com/decadencearizona
Twitter: twitter.com/DecadenceAZ
Website: decadencearizona.com
FOLLOW RELENTLESS BEATS:
Facebook: facebook.com/relentlessbeats
Instagram: instagram.com/relentlessbeats
Twitter: twitter.com/RelentlessBeats
Website: relentlessbeats.com