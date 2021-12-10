Decadence Arizona Announces Massive NYE Lineup With Marshmello, Excision, Alison Wonderland, More

Known for its massive NYE celebration in Colorado, Decadence is preparing to host another huge festival on December 30th and 31st outside Phoenix, Arizona.

The two-night spectacular boasts a massive lineup, including Alesso, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, Kaskade, FISHER, Alan Walker, Seven Lions, Excision, and many more. With the recent addition of Marshmello to the bill, NYE is looking like it will be a weekend to remember at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center.

Decadence Arizona 2021 lineup.

Whether you're planning on traveling to the festival from out of state or you are a local looking for a weekend getaway, Relentless Beats has you covered with the introduction of their new travel packages. For a downpayment of $80, you can reserve a package that includes a two-night hotel stay, a two-day festival ticket, exclusive festival merch, expedited festival entry, and access to the after-party, among more perks.

Those who want to take control of their festival experience can view the day-to-day schedule below.

Decadence Arizona 2021 Day-to-Day lineup

Tickets are on sale now and you can secure your passes here. Additional information on tickets, venue, travel, VIP tickets, and more can be found on the Decadence website.

Check out the Decadence Arizona official 2019 recap video below.

