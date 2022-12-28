Skip to main content
Here Are the Set Times for Decadence NYE 2022

Here Are the Set Times for Decadence NYE 2022

The festival will feature performances from Flume, Porter Robinson, GRiZ and many more.

c/o Decadence

The festival will feature performances from Flume, Porter Robinson, GRiZ and many more.

Thanks to Decadence, the annual NYE ball-drop is a little different in Colorado.

That's because this electronic music festival rings in the new year properly: by dancing. As far too many people inexplicably squeeze into Times Square like sardines, a tight-knit community of ravers are dancing the night away in Downtown Denver at Decadence.

This year's festival features a typically massive lineup from Friday, December 30th to Saturday, the 31st. Fans will be able to catch Flume, Porter Robinson, Tiësto, CloZee, GRiZ, Chris Lake, Kaskade, Zeds Dead and more more.

Check out the set times for Decadence NYE 2022 below.

Set times and schedule for the 2022 Decadence NYE festival in Downtown Denver.

