Here Are the Set Times for Decadence NYE 2022
Thanks to Decadence, the annual NYE ball-drop is a little different in Colorado.
That's because this electronic music festival rings in the new year properly: by dancing. As far too many people inexplicably squeeze into Times Square like sardines, a tight-knit community of ravers are dancing the night away in Downtown Denver at Decadence.
This year's festival features a typically massive lineup from Friday, December 30th to Saturday, the 31st. Fans will be able to catch Flume, Porter Robinson, Tiësto, CloZee, GRiZ, Chris Lake, Kaskade, Zeds Dead and more more.
Check out the set times for Decadence NYE 2022 below.
Recommended Articles
Cascada to Tour U.S. for First Time In 10 Years
Fans of Cascada can expect to hear dance classics like "Everytime We Touch" and "Evacuate The Dancefloor."
Vini Vici and Ghost Rider Drift Into the New Year With New Single, "Easy Ride"
The hypnotic track, which features Wylde, marries psytrance with progressive trance elements.
Here Are the Set Times for Lights All Night 2022
The festival will feature performances from Excision, Porter Robinson, John Summit and many more.
FOLLOW DECADENCE AZ:
Facebook: facebook.com/DecadenceAZ
Twitter: twitter.com/decadenceaz
Instagram: instagram.com/decadencearizona