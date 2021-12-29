Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Decentral Games Is Hosting a Massive NYE Metaverse Party With Rich DietZ, Fluencee, More
Decentral Games Is Hosting a Massive NYE Metaverse Party With Rich DietZ, Fluencee, More

Omicron isn't going to crash this (metaverse) party.
Decentral Games

Omicron isn't going to crash this (metaverse) party.

As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus causes unrest across the globe, Decentral Games is throwing a huge New Years Eve party in the metaverse with performances from Rich DietZ, Cristy Lawrence, Fluencee, and Medii.

The virtual party will take place within a prominent landmark in Decentraland's Vegas City district, Tominoya. Players will be able to listen to exclusive DJ sets while partaking in games of poker, blackjack, slots, and roulette. The marathon event will be sponsored by OKEx, the world's largest cryptocurrency, spot & derivatives and bitcoin exchange.

Decentral Games, who will be giving away $10,000 of its native $DG token at the NYE event, has been redefining what entertainment looks like in the metaverse. Recent partnerships include one with legendary gaming company Atari and the development of a digital nightclub alongside iconic White Isle venue Amnesia Ibiza.

The company has been rapidly expanding while operating under a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). This decentralized structure has provided token-holders the opportunity to become owner-operators during the platform's rise to prominence within the Decentraland ecosystem. Holders vote on treasury management, economic policy, and development to grow and strengthen their ecosystem.

Earlier this fall, Decentral Games received an undisclosed amount of funding from Binance Smart Chain's $100 million accelerator fund to help it expand into one of the leading play-to-earn platforms. 

"With Decentral Games paving the way for GameFi projects to connect crypto with entertainment, play-to-earn incentives models have a higher scope for better mass adoption,” said Samy Karim, BSC ecosystem coordinator, in a statement to Bloomberg. "We will support DG and help it flourish in the BSC ecosystem."

RSVP to Decentral Games' New Years Eve event here.

