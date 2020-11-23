deadmau5 Announces 2020 New Year's Drive-In Shows

deadmau5 Announces 2020 New Year's Drive-In Shows

You can now kiss 2020 goodbye with an electrifying deadmau5 set.
Author:
Publish date:

Sem Sauce

You can now kiss 2020 goodbye with a live set from deadmau5, who has announced upcoming drive-in concerts on New Year's Day and Eve to tie a bow on a tumultuous year for live music.

Considering the dumpster fire that was 2020—thanks to the wrath of COVID-19—a deadmau5 set is an incredible way to bid au revoir to a year to forget. The electronic music superstar is primed to touch down in San Bernardino, California for shows on December 31st, January 1st, and January 2nd, performing the first two as deadmau5 and the final one as his dark techno alias TESTPILOT. He'll then head to San Diego for two shows on January 7th and 8th, respectively.

Check out deadmau5's announcement below and head here to grab your tickets.

