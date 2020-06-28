Deep Tropics Announces Lineup for 2020 Outing

While many festivals around the world are being canceled due to COVID-19, the Tennessee gathering, Deep Tropics, is moving forward with its plan for an August event. Doubling down on their objective to open doors two months from now, organizers have released the lineup for the third iteration of the festival. This year’s fest will features performances from Dirtybird boss Claude VonStroke, CloZee, TOKiMONSTA, Whethan, and more.

On the festival's website, organizers have laid out their plan for hosting a safe festival during the ongoing pandemic. They have stated that they will be complying with all local and state guidelines, limiting capacity to the event and checking the temperature of employees and patrons, among other measures. The page outlining their safety practices can be found on their website here.

Although the festival has sold out of its first tier of tickets, many fans and Nashville locals have questioned its safety and expressed concerns over hosting a large-scale event in the middle of a global health crisis.

Deep Tropics is scheduled to take place on August 28th and 29th at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Those looking for more information or to purchase tickets to the end-of-summer event can visit their website here.

