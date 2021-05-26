Armand Van Helden, Gorgon City, More to Perform Defected Croatia 2021

The beloved Defected Records was one of many who had to halt their 2020 festival plans due to the impact of the pandemic. But they are now back and stronger than ever after unveiling the 2021 lineup for Defected Croatia, marking the event’s fifth official year.

For six days and seven nights from August 5th to August 10th, the best of the best in house music will descend on The Garden Resort in the awe-inspiring city of Tisno, Croatia. Over 80 world-class artists will soundtrack the Adriatic coastline fest after a year of lockdown. Armand Van Helden, Bob Sinclair, Eats Everything, Gorgon City, Honey Dijon, Jayda G, Louie Vega, Purple Disco Machine, Todd Terry, John Summit, Inner City, Breakbot, and many more have all been confirmed.

Defected Records’ star-studded lineup for the label’s Croatia 2021 festival. Defected Records

The beauty of Defected Croatia lies in its atmosphere. There is no hierarchy—DJs and festival-goers alike are treated to a serene welcoming atmosphere with no VIP sections. To aid in this theme of connectivity they offer mindfulness sessions on the beach with yoga and meditation, boat parties, and after-hours events at the world-famous Barbarella's nightclub.

Tickets for Defected Croatia 2021 are on sale now. Click here to purchase.

