Boys Noize, SG Lewis, More Confirmed for Defected Croatia 2023

Defected Records has revealed the first wave of artists for the 2023 edition of Defected Croatia, the label's house music festival in the land of a thousand islands.

The seventh Defected Croatia fest returns to the sun-kissed town of Tisno for "six days of house hedonism" from August 3-8. Organizers today announced a stellar lineup of returning DJs and first-time appearances alike.

Artists confirmed to perform at next year's fest include Boys Noize, Chloé Caillet, SG Lewis, Todd Edwards, Archie Hamilton, Ash Lauryn, Riva Starr and many more. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, prospective attendees can expect "more A-List debuts" to be announced soon.

Defected Croatia will go down at The Garden resort in Tisno with three festival stages, takeovers, daily boat parties and events at the fan-favorite afterparty venue Barbarella's. The week will also feature wellness programs, daily yoga classes and mindfulness sessions "to balance out late nights on the dancefloor."

You can find out more about Defected Croatia and purchase tickets here. Check out the full Phase One lineup below.

