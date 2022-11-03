Skip to main content
Boys Noize, SG Lewis, More Confirmed for Defected Croatia 2023

Defected's "six days of house hedonism" in the city of Tisno features a stellar lineup, with more to come.

Gavin Mills

Defected Records has revealed the first wave of artists for the 2023 edition of Defected Croatia, the label's house music festival in the land of a thousand islands.

The seventh Defected Croatia fest returns to the sun-kissed town of Tisno for "six days of house hedonism" from August 3-8. Organizers today announced a stellar lineup of returning DJs and first-time appearances alike.

Artists confirmed to perform at next year's fest include Boys Noize, Chloé Caillet, SG Lewis, Todd Edwards, Archie Hamilton, Ash Lauryn, Riva Starr and many more. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, prospective attendees can expect "more A-List debuts" to be announced soon.

Defected Croatia will go down at The Garden resort in Tisno with three festival stages, takeovers, daily boat parties and events at the fan-favorite afterparty venue Barbarella's. The week will also feature wellness programs, daily yoga classes and mindfulness sessions "to balance out late nights on the dancefloor."

defected croatia
EVENTS

By Jason Heffler
Maya Nager
NEWS

19-Year-Old Woman Dies After Collapsing at Scotland's Terminal V Festival: Report

Maya Nager is believed to have ingested an unknown substance prior to the event, which bills itself as the largest dance music festival in Scotland.

By Lennon Cihak
Swedish House Mafia Creamfields
INDUSTRY

Dance Music Represents More Than 25% of U.K. Top 10 Tracks In 2022

"It's fascinating to see how other genres such as hip-hop and pop are morphing into dance," said BPI's chief executive.

By Lennon Cihak

You can find out more about Defected Croatia and purchase tickets here. Check out the full Phase One lineup below.

313438009_5644750262286272_627080891054363592_n

