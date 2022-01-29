Skip to main content
Defected Records Unveil Plans for New Music Festival In Malta

The three-day festival will feature a myriad of clubs, boat parties, and off-the-grid experiences.

Julien Duval

After hosting a sun-soaked house music extravaganza in Croatia last year, Defected is taking their renowned music festival experience all the way to Malta in 2022.

Defected Malta will take place October 7-9 in St. Paul's Bay. The festival promises a weekend full of day and night parties on the Mediterranean, with five different clubs as well as one-of-a-kind, off-the-grid experiences. Defected have partnered with Glitterbox, Classic Music Company, Sondela, and 4 To The Floor to help curate various stages with world-class house music talent.

Over two decades, Defected Records has established itself as one of the most respected dance music labels in the world. Founded by industry vet Simon Dunmore in 1999, the imprint has been home to legendary artists like Roger Sanchez, Bob Sinclair, and Dennis Ferrer as well as a number of the scene's brightest stars of today, like John Summit and Vintage Culture. Defected has held countless Ibiza residencies as well as their flagship Defected Croatia festival, which is slated to take place again this August.

Defected Records Unveil Plans for New Music Festival In Malta

Organizers have not yet announced a lineup, but their website claims there will be more than 40 DJs performing. You can grab tickets and find travel accommodations here.

