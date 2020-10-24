Defected Records to Staff New Livestream Festival Series With Nightlife Professionals Displaced by Pandemic

Standing in solidarity with the global events industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Defected Records is launching a series of livestream events featuring a roster of top dance music talent. The announcement follows in the wake of the venerated UK imprint's successful virtual festivals, which were delivered weekly in the first half of the year.

Defected's We Dance As One livestream festivals will see DJs playing from their favorite local nightclubs, which currently lay dormant due to ongoing event restrictions. In the first livestream fest, Sam Devine will broadcast from the historic Ministry of Sound while CamelPhat will take to their own club, Mansion Liverpool. Carl Cox, Dennis Ferrer, Natasha Diggs and more will also be taking part.

Defected is using the opportunity to staff their forthcoming events with industry professionals whose livelihoods have been compromised with the onset of the pandemic. "We will use the live streams themselves as promotion for the individuals, to advertise their skills and give them some well-deserved recognition," the organization said in a statement.

We Dance As One will kick off with its first event on October 30th, streaming across Defected's social media channels. Subsequent livestreams will take place on November 27th and December 31st, respectively. Talent for those dates are yet to be announced.

