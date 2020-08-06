Bob Sinclair, Idris Elba, More Announced On Defected Records' "The Kick Off" UEFA Event

Defected Records has joined forces with Heineken, the official partner of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, to launch "The Kick Off," an 8-hour virtual festival on Sunday, August 9th. The event was created to match up with the launch of the revised 3-week tournament format for the leagues in a way to bring together fans across the world.

Defected Records enlisted Bob Sinclair, Idris Elba, Purple Disco Machine, Monki, Ferreck Dawn, Low Steppa, Melvo Baptiste, and Aline Rocha to log on from various locations across the globe for one hour, each with the mission to throw down the best in house, electro, and more to commemorate the monumental occasion. After the successful launch of the Defected Virtual Festival series, the venerated label decided that it's time to bring its state-of-the-art production back to the comfort of your living room.

"The wait is finally over for the culmination of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League," said Hans Erik Tuijt, Director of Sponsorship at Heineken, in a press release. "Whilst fans will not be able to enjoy the experience in the stadium or large gatherings, we believe the Kick Off is the perfect way to celebrate the return of the action in a digital-first experience and could be an early look into the future of fan events."

"The Kick Off" will be broadcasted across Defected’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch channels as well as Heineken and UEFA’s social platforms, and distributed across the globe. Tune in on Sunday, August 9th from 1700- 0100 CEST.

FOLLOW DEFECTED RECORDS:

Facebook: facebook.com/defectedrecords

Twitter: twitter.com/defectedrecords

Instagram: instagram.com/defectedrecords