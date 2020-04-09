Calvin Harris to Headline Defected Records Virtual Festival as Love Regenerator

International EDM megastar Calvin Harris has hit a bit of a hot streak as of late, though the music he's releasing isn't exactly in line with his typical sound. Under his Love Regenerator alias, Harris has been releasing acid house that seems like it was pulled straight from the mid-90s. Now, the superstar DJ will headline Defected Records' virtual festival under the Love Regenerator moniker.

Joining Defected house legends like Roger Sanchez and Sam Divine, in addition to Claptone, Black Motion, Mambo Brothers, Mike Dunn, and David Penn, Harris' set will be livestreamed for house heads worldwide to enjoy via a virtual festival from the comfort of their own homes amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid all the regulations and recommendations being imposed by governments worldwide to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, fans can look forward to many other virtual festivals and events being livestreamed from promoters and record labels worldwide, in addition to artists taking to platforms like Twitch themselves.

The Defected Virtual Festival with Love Regenerator, Claptone, and more will be streamed this Friday, April 10th from 2:00 PM to 10:15 PM BST via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Live, and Twitter.

