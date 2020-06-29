Watch the Dazzling Closing Ritual from Q-dance's "Defqon.1 at Home" Livestream

Earlier in the month of June, fabled hardstyle event brand Q-dance announced its foray into the virtual concert space with its "Defqon.1 at Home" livestream event. Since it was the first time in 18 years that Q-dance was unable to host its famed Defqon.1 festival, hardstyle fans had high hopes for the stream.

The livestream, which took place last weekend, did not disappoint in the slightest. Organizers pulled out all the stops for Defqon.1 at Home, erecting a festival-grade stage for its performances, decked out to the nines with polychromatic lasers and pyrotechnics. Over the course of the three-day event, many of the most renowned producers in hardstyle graced the stage, including Coone, Da Tweekaz, DJ Isaac, and Headhunterz.

The conclusion of the event was marked by a dazzling closing ritual set to the tune of Queen's iconic 1991 track "The Show Must Go On," which you can watch in full below.

In an ensuing blog post, organizers reminisced on the momentous livestream event, which they characterized as a "rare chapter in the history of Defqon.1." You can read the full post below.

Dear Weekend Warriors,



The last three days mark a rare chapter in the history of Defqon.1. We’ve witnessed extreme levels of dedication and unity in a world that doesn’t allow us to physically connect with each other. From the crazy energy of the Zoom Room and the countless comments in the chat and on social media to the thousands of Q-dance Quiz participants: you guys have shown us that the power of an orange heart can conquer all. It’s been a journey that we’ll never forget and we’re extremely grateful to have you as our fans.



It is our deepest desire to soon be reunited again. For without you, we are lost. That’s why we have a special message. A message for our community and for the rest of the world.



THE SHOW MUST GO ON.



Please share this message and video with everyone you know.



Forever as one tribe.



Q-dance

