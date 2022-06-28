Skip to main content
Helicopter Captures Remarkable 70,000-Person Crowd Control Experience at Defqon.1 2022

Helicopter Captures Remarkable 70,000-Person Crowd Control Experience at Defqon.1 2022

The festival featured performances from hardstyle icons Headhunterz, Sub Zero Project and D-Block & S-te-Fan, among many others.

Q-dance

The festival featured performances from hardstyle icons Headhunterz, Sub Zero Project and D-Block & S-te-Fan, among many others.

One of the most chaotic traditions on the music festival circuit reached new heights in 2022.

Each year at the world's leading hard dance festival, Defqon.1, fans gather by the Red stage for a signature "Power Hour" performance. With more than two-thirds of the 95,000-plus audience in tow, the frenzied set saw fans raging to a medley of breakneck hardstyle hits and festival staples.

However, while the performance itself is a unique tradition, it gives rise to a one-of-a-kind crowd control experience that always steal the show. 

This year, Red Bull Netherlands fired up their helicopter and captured remarkable aerial footage of the festival's biggest "left to right" crowd control movement to date. Through the power of hard dance, summer sunshine and alcohol, approximately 70,000 attendees joined the fun, a Defqon.1 press representative confirmed to EDM.com.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Defqon.1 2019
EVENTS

Helicopter Captures Remarkable 70,000-Person Crowd Control Experience at Defqon.1 2022

The festival featured performances from hardstyle icons Headhunterz, Sub Zero Project and D-Block & S-te-Fan, among many others.

By Nick Yopko13 seconds ago
Bonnie X Clyde - Press Photo 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Bonnie X Clyde Drop Heartfelt Single "In Too Deep" Ahead of New Album

"In Too Deep" is a slow-burning tidal wave of captivating lyricism and aching sound design.

By Brian Rapaport13 minutes ago
ezgif.com-gif-maker
MUSIC RELEASES

Soltan and RIOT Join Forces for Punishing Dubstep Track, "Arabian Knights"

Released on Gud Vibrations, the new single marks the first collaboration between RIOT and the virtuosic Soltan.

By Brian Rapaport26 minutes ago

Witness the pandemonium that was Defqon.1's 2022 "Power Hour" below, courtesy of Q-dance.

FOLLOW Q-DANCE:

Website: q-dance.com
Facebook: facebook.com/Qdance
Twitter: twitter.com/Q_Dance
Instagram: instagram.com/q_dance

Related

Defqon.1 2019
EVENTS

Q-dance Announces "Defqon.1 at Home" Livestream with Over 80 Artists Set to Perform

Big news for hardstyle fans.

A photo of Defqon.1 Australia courtesy of Q-dance.
EVENTS

Defqon.1 Australia Canceled Indefinitely Following Controversial 2018 Event

"Unfortunately the Sydney International Regatta Centre and its affiliates have withdrawn their support for the event."

Defqon.1 at Home
EVENTS

Watch the Dazzling Closing Ritual from Q-dance's "Defqon.1 at Home" Livestream

Defqon.1 at Home may have earned the title of MVP of quarantine livestreams.

Defqon.1
EVENTS

Headhunterz, Sub Zero Project, Ran-D Announced In Momentous 2022 Defqon.1 Lineup

Defqon.1 will take place from June 23rd to 26th in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands.

Defqon.1 at Home
EVENTS

Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz Top "Defqon.1 at Home" Lineup, Streamed Exclusively On New Q-dance Network

Harder dance genres have a new home on Q-dance Network.

Still from Q-Dance's Qlimax: The Source
NEWS

Q-Dance to Debut Audiovisual Hardstyle Experience on Netflix

The special hardstyle show will be available on Netflix December 22nd.

Wasteland_brphotoco133
EVENTS

Photos: Relive the 2022 Wasteland Festival, a SoCal Hard Dance Utopia

Lil Texas, Da Tweekaz, Sub Zero Project and more performed at Basscon's two-day takeover at the NOS Events Center.

Lollapalooza Paris
EVENTS

David Guetta, ILLENIUM, Malaa, More to Play Lollapalooza Paris 2022: See the Full Lineup

The French festival will also feature performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Pearl Jam, A$AP Rocky, Jack Harlow, and many more.