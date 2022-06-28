Helicopter Captures Remarkable 70,000-Person Crowd Control Experience at Defqon.1 2022

One of the most chaotic traditions on the music festival circuit reached new heights in 2022.

Each year at the world's leading hard dance festival, Defqon.1, fans gather by the Red stage for a signature "Power Hour" performance. With more than two-thirds of the 95,000-plus audience in tow, the frenzied set saw fans raging to a medley of breakneck hardstyle hits and festival staples.

However, while the performance itself is a unique tradition, it gives rise to a one-of-a-kind crowd control experience that always steal the show.

This year, Red Bull Netherlands fired up their helicopter and captured remarkable aerial footage of the festival's biggest "left to right" crowd control movement to date. Through the power of hard dance, summer sunshine and alcohol, approximately 70,000 attendees joined the fun, a Defqon.1 press representative confirmed to EDM.com.

Witness the pandemonium that was Defqon.1's 2022 "Power Hour" below, courtesy of Q-dance.

FOLLOW Q-DANCE:

Website: q-dance.com

Facebook: facebook.com/Qdance

Twitter: twitter.com/Q_Dance

Instagram: instagram.com/q_dance