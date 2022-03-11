Headhunterz, Sub Zero Project, Ran-D Announced In Momentous 2022 Defqon.1 Lineup

Hardstyle music festival Defqon.1 has announced a jumpstyle-worthy lineup for its return in 2022.

Scheduled for June 23-26, the 2022 edition of the Netherlands-based festival boasts its most impressive lineup to date, with Gunz for Hire, Ran-D, and over 300 more. Headhunterz and Sub Zero Project take over the RED stage and the BLUE stage will represent some of the most raw hardstyle names, like Act of Rage, B-Front, and Radical Redemption. Iconic hard dance duo D-Block & S-te-Fan are set to close out the weekend during The Closing Ceremony with their "Ghost Stories" live act.

Hardstyle music brand and Defqon.1 festival organizer Q-dance released a 30-minute aftermovie to recap previous years and hype the upcoming 2022 edition. The broadcast's hosts, E-Life and Audiofreq, revealed information about this year's anthem. D-Block & S-te-Fan transformed 2020's "Primal Energy" into a "Ghost Stories" version.

The aftermovie also showed never-before-seen footage and unreleased tracks from the festival's most memorable moments.

Defqon.1 organizers had a strong year in 2021. Their "Defqon.1 At Home" was streamed exclusively on the Q-dance network and featured Wildstylez, Angerfist, Da Tweekaz, Headhunterz, and more.

Late last year, D-Block and S-te-Fan dropped their euphoric Enter Your Mind album on Scantraxx Records. The 16-track album featured remixes from Phuture Noize, DJ Isaac, and JDX, among others.

