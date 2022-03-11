Skip to main content
Headhunterz, Sub Zero Project, Ran-D Announced In Momentous 2022 Defqon.1 Lineup

Headhunterz, Sub Zero Project, Ran-D Announced In Momentous 2022 Defqon.1 Lineup

Defqon.1 will take place from June 23rd to 26th in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands.

c/o Press

Defqon.1 will take place from June 23rd to 26th in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands.

Hardstyle music festival Defqon.1 has announced a jumpstyle-worthy lineup for its return in 2022.

Scheduled for June 23-26, the 2022 edition of the Netherlands-based festival boasts its most impressive lineup to date, with Gunz for Hire, Ran-D, and over 300 more. Headhunterz and Sub Zero Project take over the RED stage and the BLUE stage will represent some of the most raw hardstyle names, like Act of Rage, B-Front, and Radical Redemption. Iconic hard dance duo D-Block & S-te-Fan are set to close out the weekend during The Closing Ceremony with their "Ghost Stories" live act.

Hardstyle music brand and Defqon.1 festival organizer Q-dance released a 30-minute aftermovie to recap previous years and hype the upcoming 2022 edition. The broadcast's hosts, E-Life and Audiofreq, revealed information about this year's anthem. D-Block & S-te-Fan transformed 2020's "Primal Energy" into a "Ghost Stories" version.

The aftermovie also showed never-before-seen footage and unreleased tracks from the festival's most memorable moments.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Defqon.1
EVENTS

Headhunterz, Sub Zero Project, Ran-D Announced In Momentous 2022 Defqon.1 Lineup

Defqon.1 will take place from June 23rd to 26th in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands.

By Lennon Cihak12 seconds ago
Tribal Trap Logo
NEWS

Tribal Music Group Acquires Popular YouTube Channel, BassBoosterz

"The channel should be rebranded to and remain as close to the original vision as possible."

By Carlie Belbin57 minutes ago
wreckno
MUSIC RELEASES

Drop It Low to Wreckno's Exclusive EDM.com Playlist Ahead of BUKU 2022 Performance

The Class of 2022 inductee also dropped a massive collaboration with ZEKE BEATS called "DUMP TRUCC."

By Jason Heffler1 hour ago

Defqon.1 organizers had a strong year in 2021. Their "Defqon.1 At Home" was streamed exclusively on the Q-dance network and featured Wildstylez, Angerfist, Da Tweekaz, Headhunterz, and more. 

Late last year, D-Block and S-te-Fan dropped their euphoric Enter Your Mind album on Scantraxx Records. The 16-track album featured remixes from Phuture Noize, DJ Isaac, and JDX, among others.

Grab your tickets for Defqon.1 here.

Tags
terms:
NetherlandsMusic FestivalsHard DanceHardstyleDefqon.1

Related

Defqon.1 at Home
EVENTS

Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz Top "Defqon.1 at Home" Lineup, Streamed Exclusively On New Q-dance Network

Harder dance genres have a new home on Q-dance Network.

D-Block & S-te-Fan
MUSIC RELEASES

D-Block & S-Te-Fan Release Euphoric "Enter Your Mind" Album On Scantraxx Records

The two-disc album is chock full of nostalgic hardstyle originals and remixes.

WASTELAND RENDER 1.5
EVENTS

Basscon Wasteland 2022: Set Times, COVID-19 Guidelines and Everything Else You Need to Know

Ahead of the triumphant return to the NOS Events Center, learn about Wasteland's Covid-19 policies, schedule, lineup, travel guides, and more.

Defqon.1 at Home
EVENTS

Watch the Dazzling Closing Ritual from Q-dance's "Defqon.1 at Home" Livestream

Defqon.1 at Home may have earned the title of MVP of quarantine livestreams.

basscon wasteland
EVENTS

Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz, More to Perform at Basscon Wasteland 2022: See the Full Lineup

The return of the SoCal hardstyle festival is scheduled for late February.

Defqon.1 2019
EVENTS

Q-dance Announces "Defqon.1 at Home" Livestream with Over 80 Artists Set to Perform

Big news for hardstyle fans.

A photo of Defqon.1 Australia courtesy of Q-dance.
EVENTS

Defqon.1 Australia Canceled Indefinitely Following Controversial 2018 Event

"Unfortunately the Sydney International Regatta Centre and its affiliates have withdrawn their support for the event."

Wasteland_brphotoco133
EVENTS

Photos: Relive the 2022 Wasteland Festival, a SoCal Hard Dance Utopia

Lil Texas, Da Tweekaz, Sub Zero Project and more performed at Basscon's two-day takeover at the NOS Events Center.