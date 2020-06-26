Denver's First Drive-In Rave Series is Here, Featuring Peekaboo, EPROM, Dirt Monkey, More

Buckle up, Denver EDM fans, because the city's first drive-in rave series has arrived. Lionshare Presents and ​Feyline have teamed up for "Dirty Drive In," a new drive-in rave series that will go down during consecutive weekends on July 9th, July 16th, July 23rd and July 30th at The Mile High Swap Meet Lot.

The promoters brought along some of bass music's best, including headliners Peekaboo, EPROM, Goldfish, and Colorado native Dirt Monkey. Joining them are fellow trap and dubstep aficionados Decadon, DMVU, G Space, Zeke Beats, Chee, Jinco, and Templo, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Drive-in raves do, of course, come with many caveats due to modern social distancing guidelines instated by local governments to ensure safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release issued to announce the series, Dirty Drive In employees will conduct temperature checks at the gate and will be declining entry to anyone who produces a fever of 100.4 or higher. Masks are also mandatory and must be worn at all times. Moreover, social distancing will be strictly enforced with 10-12 feet spaced between each vehicle, and revelers will be monitored to ensure safety when exiting their vehicles to dance.

Organizers also announced that a portion of the booking fees from each car will be donated to the George Floyd Fund as part of the event's effort to support the Black Lives Matter movement. They are also donating the net proceeds from merchandise sales to raise awareness for social equality and matching 100% of the sums donated by artists willing to contribute a part of their booking fee. Voting registration will also be available onsite.

Tickets to "Dirty Drive In" go on sale this Saturday, June 27th at 12PM MT and you can secure yours here.