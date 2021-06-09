You Can Win a Private Live Virtual DJ Set From Deorro

You Can Win a Private Live Virtual DJ Set From Deorro

Fans must pre-save his upcoming single "Napoleona" with Elvis Crespo and IAmChino for a chance to win.
c/o Prodigy Artists

For a diehard fan, there's nothing better than the opportunity to connect one-on-one with their favorite artist, let alone receive a private concert. Enter Deorro, who has launched a new contest in conjunction with the announcement of his upcoming single "Napoleona" with Elvis Crespo and IAmChino.

There's also no extravagant hoops to jump through in order throw your hat in the ring for a chance at winning. All you need to do is simply pre-save "Napoleona" and you'll automatically be entered to win a live virtual DJ set from the beloved "Perdoname" producer. 

Deorro has had a massive year. He's currently gearing up for the release of a hotly anticipated Latin-dance crossover album, ORRO. So far we've received Spanish-language hits "Me Siento Bien," "Si Tú No Estás Aquí," and his most recent single "Ponte Pa' Mi" featuring Jon Z. The versatile artist is at the top of his game, proving time and again why he is such a force to be reckoned with in the dance music industry. 

To enter Deorro's competition, pre-save "Napoleona" here. The track officially drops on streaming platforms this Friday, June 11th.

