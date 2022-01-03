Departure Festival to Debut In Mexico's Playa Del Carmen With Nora En Pure, Black Coffee, More

Making up for one of the most celebrated dance music festivals in Mexico, Departure is coming to Playa Del Carmen for an immersive five-day experience.

Scheduled for January 6-11, the annual destination event is proudly organized by Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience, who have organized a festival experience like no other, soundtracked by a number of the world's most renowned house and techno artists.

With four custom stages, including a never-before-seen Mirage Mainstage on the beach, Departure will feature performances from a slew of dance music mainstays and underground tastemakers. The Playa Mirage stage will be headlined by Black Coffee, Dixon B2B Âme and Maceo Plex, as well as feature a must-see, six-hour collaborative set between Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Luciano and Marco Carola. Other noteworthy headliners include Nora En Pure, Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Peggy Gou, CamelPhat and Betoko.

Departure will begin on January 6th and conclude on the 11th, and is a 21+ event. Ticket and accommodation options can be found in detail here.

