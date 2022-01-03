Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Departure Festival to Debut In Mexico's Playa Del Carmen With Nora En Pure, Black Coffee, More
Publish date:

Departure Festival to Debut In Mexico's Playa Del Carmen With Nora En Pure, Black Coffee, More

Brought to life by Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience, “Departure” promises an experience like no other.
Author:

Brought to life by Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience, “Departure” promises an experience like no other.

Making up for one of the most celebrated dance music festivals in Mexico, Departure is coming to Playa Del Carmen for an immersive five-day experience.

Scheduled for January 6-11, the annual destination event is proudly organized by Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience, who have organized a festival experience like no other, soundtracked by a number of the world's most renowned house and techno artists.

With four custom stages, including a never-before-seen Mirage Mainstage on the beach, Departure will feature performances from a slew of dance music mainstays and underground tastemakers. The Playa Mirage stage will be headlined by Black Coffee, Dixon B2B Âme and Maceo Plex, as well as feature a must-see, six-hour collaborative set between Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Luciano and Marco Carola. Other noteworthy headliners include Nora En Pure, Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Peggy Gou, CamelPhat and Betoko.

Departure will begin on January 6th and conclude on the 11th, and is a 21+ event. Ticket and accommodation options can be found in detail here.

Recommended Articles

beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland Announces Huge Lineup for 2022 SoCal Festival With Zedd, DJ Snake, More

The festival's expansive lineup also features Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Zeds Dead, and JOYRYDE, among many others.

3 hours ago
playa del carmen
EVENTS

Departure Festival to Debut In Mexico's Playa Del Carmen With Nora En Pure, Black Coffee, More

Brought to life by Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience, “Departure” promises an experience like no other.

5 hours ago
rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ Announces Release Date of "Spiral" Bonus Track, "MENACE": Listen to a Preview

With its gritty bassline and spellbinding synths, "MENACE" will slide right into the sonic mythos of REZZ's eerie third album.

5 hours ago

FOLLOW DEPARTURE:

Facebook: facebook.com/departureofc
Twitter: twitter.com/departureofc
Instagram: instagram.com/departureofc

Related

Nora En Pure performing during sunset at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage
EVENTS

Inside Nora En Pure's Long-Awaited Return to The Brooklyn Mirage

Nora En Pure invited Cassian, Marsh, Dosem, and All Living Things to The Brooklyn Mirage for a proper Purified celebration.

gerson-repreza-PW3tJkRkSy8-unsplash
EVENTS

Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Black Coffee, More to Perform at Ibiza Spirit in Cancún: See the Full Lineup

The weeklong winter getaway aims to channel the culture and spirit of Ibiza.

Lasers and lights beam above a crowd at The Cityfox Odyssey, 2020.
EVENTS

RÜFÜS DU SOL, Solomun, More to Headline 27-Hour Brooklyn NYE Celebration, The Cityfox Odyssey

The Cityfox Odyssey is ringing in the new year with 14 leading house and techno acts across three stages at Brooklyn's sprawling Avant Gardner complex.

NEP_1 (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

"We Found Love" In Nora En Pure and Ashibah

A romantic deep house track right in time for Valentine's Day.

Brooklyn Mirage
EVENTS

The Brooklyn Mirage Ends 2018 Season With Jamie Jones’ Paradise & The Cityfox Experience

The venue has boasted the best of house & techno on a booming sound system in a setting fit for the summer.

Carl Cox, Ultra Music Festival
EVENTS

Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, More to Play Ultra 2022's RESISTANCE

The house and techno showcase will include areas like the Carl Cox Megastructure and waterfront stage, The Cove.

Parklife Festival
EVENTS

Carl Cox, Kaytranada, Honey Dijon, More to Perform Manchester's Parklife Festival 2021

Parklife Festival 2021 has sold out in record time.

Honey Dijon
EVENTS

Adam Beyer, Honey Dijon, Maceo Plex, More to Perform at Junction 2 Festival in 2021

The London fest plans to return with some of the biggest names in house and techno.