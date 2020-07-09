Depeche Mode to Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Via HBO Special

An induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame may be the highest achievable accolade for recording artists in our time. A multitude of instantly recognizable artists and bands like The Beach Boys, KISS, Madonna, and Public Enemy have all received the honor, and in 2020, even more artists will join their ranks.

Every year, the induction ceremony takes place at a live event, complete with concert performances and festivities. However, amid the social distancing regulations contrived by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony has moved to a view-only format, being broadcast via HBO special in accordance with government-mandated safety precautions.

Among this year's inductees are Depeche Mode, the trailblazing electronic music outfit who changed rock music forever.

Depeche Mode's 1990 Violator album is possibly their most widely known work, featuring smash hits "Enjoy The Silence" and "Personal Jesus," two songs that are still heavily influential to artists today. They are constantly included and reworked into DJ sets and live performances in the electronic music world.

The band's sound represents one of the most prominent fusions between rock and electronica, sparking a trend that would be imitated by bands throughout the 1990s and present day, and heralding an era in which electronic music was prevalently incorporated into the mainstream.

Depeche Mode's induction sees them honored alongside fellow electronic fusion act Nine Inch Nails, late R&B and soul icon Whitney Houston, and legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G., among others in the 2020 class.

HBO and HBO Max will broadcast the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. "Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the live 2020 HOF Induction Ceremony concert on 11/7 is cancelled," said representatives in a tweet shared by the official Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Twitter page. "In place of the live event, we’ll broadcast an exclusive special about the #RockHall2020 Inductees on HBO & HBO Max November 7, 2020 at 8pm."

Though the cancellation comes as no surprise given the current global situation, fans can still view all of the festivities via HBO, and watch as one of electronic music's driving forces, Depeche Mode, are honored among a number of other seminal music acts.

For more information on the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, visit the official website.