Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Desert Air Festival 2021 Will Offer Flights On Warplanes, Yoga, and Guided Hikes
Publish date:

Desert Air Festival 2021 Will Offer Flights On Warplanes, Yoga, and Guided Hikes

The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, Channel Tres and more are set for performances at the inaugural fest.
Author:

Julian Bajsel

The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, Channel Tres and more are set for performances at the inaugural fest.

Have you ever wanted to cruise above the skies of Palm Springs in an authentic World War II airplane?

Too exciting for you? How about a relaxing early morning hike along a palm tree-lined oasis and into a sacred vortex?

Not much of a hiker? Maybe a healing sound bath and yoga class on a rooftop with unobstructed mountain views will hit the spot before a day of partying.

Those amenities are all available for purchase as part of Desert Air's Daytime Affairs programming. The inaugural house and techno festival is expanding its offerings into more than just a two-day music event.

ll

Curated by Goldenvoice, the masterminds behind Splash House and Coachella, Desert Air will occupy the grounds of the Palm Springs Air Museum for a two-day house and techno affair. The festival will take place December 10th and 11th, and will be headlined by The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, Dixon, Channel Tres, and DJ Koze.

Set to entice music aficionados that crave a little more adventure in their itineraries, the activities are a partnership between Goldenvoice and local businesses offering their services at a discounted rate for festival attendees. All set to take place in the morning hours of Saturday, December 11th, the leisurely pastimes are a great way to experience Palm Springs prior to the second day of the festival.

Recommended Articles

unnamed
EVENTS

Desert Air Festival 2022 Will Offer Flights On Warplanes, Yoga, and Guided Hikes

The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, Channel Tres and more are set for performances at the inaugural fest.

5 hours ago
avicii
EVENTS

Watch the First-Ever "Together For A Better Day" Avicii Tribute Concert With Galantis, Zara Larsson, More

The special tribute show was organized by The Tim Bergling Foundation in order to raise awareness of rising rates of suicide in young people.

7 hours ago
Slushii
MUSIC RELEASES

Slushii Announces Full-Length Anime Series and New Album

Slushii also dropped a new single called "Turn It Up," which marks his highly anticipated return to Monstercat.

10 hours ago

Power Yoga Palm Springs will be conducting a special morning rooftop yoga flow and sound bath session, while top-rated architectural tour guide Trevor O'Donnell will administer a mid-morning bicycle ride through the mid-century modern haven that is Palm Springs. 

A guided hiking tour of Oswit Canyon operated by Symara Stone will meander through the deep palm canyons of south Palm Springs. Two tastings, one mezcal and the other of wine, will be hosted by The Saguaro and Dead or Alive Bar + Shop respectively. And finally, for the daredevils, a ride in an authentic warcraft above the skies will be provided by the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Reservations for these activities range in price and require a Fan Account through AXS. For more information, including location and arrival times, navigate here.

n

The 21-and-over event will reportedly follow local health and safety guidelines and organizers will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the air museum.

You can purchase tickets and hotel packages here.

FOLLOW DESERT AIR:

Facebook: facebook.com/desertairps
Twitter: Twitter.com/desertairps
Instagram: instagram.com/desertair

FOLLOW SPLASH HOUSE:

Facebook: facebook.com/SplashHousePS
Twitter: twitter.com/SplashHousePS
Instagram: instagram.com/splashhouse

Related

2018_SplashHouse_August_0001824
EVENTS

Goldenvoice and Splash House Curate New Palm Springs Festival, Desert Air

The festival acts as a natural successor to the after-hours events held during Splash House.

2019_SplashHouse_June_210564
EVENTS

Splash House Keeps Palm Springs Dripping All Summer Long [Review]

The pool party/festival hybrid is held twice over the summer months.

x4rH0k0w
EVENTS

City Hearts' L.A. Festival Featured the Best of Desert Hearts [Review]

The spinoff festival expanded to two days on the historic streets of L.A.

Factory 93
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces Skyline, a Massive Techno Festival in Orlando

The Martinez Brothers, Maceo Plex, Sacha Robotti, and DJ Tennis are set to hit the stage.

MrtnzBrosSpace-20
EVENTS

The Martinez Brothers Will Chase the High After 32-hour Set at Miami's Club Space

The Martinez Brother brought back their second 24-hour Miami closing party with a marathon b2b with Marco Carola.

DH2018_JessBernstein_34
NEWS

Desert Hearts Reveals Lineup for 2019 Festival

The California festival will play host to Will Clarke, Cut Snake and more.

slideshow-1496136375
EVENTS

Hï Ibiza Announces 2021 Summer Residency Lineup with David Guetta, FISHER, More

The Martinez Brothers and Black Coffee will be among the DJs taking over Hï Ibiza next summer.

DSC_4371
EVENTS

This Virtual Festival Will Feature a Snoop Dogg DJ Set and a Live Palm Reading by T-Pain

Diplo, Tycho, Claude VonStroke, and more will also perform at the charitable Abracadabra Festival.