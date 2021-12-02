Desert Air Festival 2022 Will Offer Flights On Warplanes, Yoga, and Guided Hikes

Have you ever wanted to cruise above the skies of Palm Springs in an authentic World War II airplane?

Too exciting for you? How about a relaxing early morning hike along a palm tree-lined oasis and into a sacred vortex?

Not much of a hiker? Maybe a healing sound bath and yoga class on a rooftop with unobstructed mountain views will hit the spot before a day of partying.

Those amenities are all available for purchase as part of Desert Air's Daytime Affairs programming. The inaugural house and techno festival is expanding its offerings into more than just a two-day music event.

Mallory Turner

Curated by Goldenvoice, the masterminds behind Splash House and Coachella, Desert Air will occupy the grounds of the Palm Springs Air Museum for a two-day house and techno affair. The festival will take place December 10th and 11th, and will be headlined by The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, Dixon, Channel Tres, and DJ Koze.

Set to entice music aficionados that crave a little more adventure in their itineraries, the activities are a partnership between Goldenvoice and local businesses offering their services at a discounted rate for festival attendees. All set to take place in the morning hours of Saturday, December 11th, the leisurely pastimes are a great way to experience Palm Springs prior to the second day of the festival.

Power Yoga Palm Springs will be conducting a special morning rooftop yoga flow and sound bath session, while top-rated architectural tour guide Trevor O'Donnell will administer a mid-morning bicycle ride through the mid-century modern haven that is Palm Springs.

A guided hiking tour of Oswit Canyon operated by Symara Stone will meander through the deep palm canyons of south Palm Springs. Two tastings, one mezcal and the other of wine, will be hosted by The Saguaro and Dead or Alive Bar + Shop respectively. And finally, for the daredevils, a ride in an authentic warcraft above the skies will be provided by the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Reservations for these activities range in price and require a Fan Account through AXS. For more information, including location and arrival times, navigate here.

The 21-and-over event will reportedly follow local health and safety guidelines and organizers will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the air museum.

You can purchase tickets and hotel packages here.

