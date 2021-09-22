Goldenvoice and Splash House Curate New Palm Springs Festival, Desert Air

The festival acts as a natural successor to the after-hours events held during Splash House.

Goldenvoice has long dominated the Palm Springs music scene with events like Coachella, Stagecoach, and Splash House taking center stage. Adding to their repertoire of electronic music outings, the renowned event company has announced a new, two-day winter house and techno festival at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Aptly called Desert Air, the festival will take place December 10th and 11th, acting as a natural successor to the after-hours events held during Splash House weekends at the same locale. Being one of the more unique open-air spaces in Southern California, the museum offers attendees views of World War II aircraft and industrial hangars all under the arid desert skies.

The inaugural affair will feature an array of underground electronic artists headlined by The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, Dixon, and DJ Koze. Other notable artists include Channel Tres, Moodymann, and Patrick Holland.

Desert Air will offer packages as it partners with Splash House hotel venues The Saguaro and Rennaissance Hotels. The packages start at $750 for two people or $1050 for a group of four and include a two-night stay and passes to the festival.

The 21-and-over event will be following COVID health and safety guidelines and will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required to enter the air museum.

Registration for pre-sale to Desert Air is open now. Passes and hotel packages will be available starting Friday, September 24th at 11AM PT. For more info navigate here.

FOLLOW DESERT AIR:

Facebook: facebook.com/desertairps/

Twitter: Twitter.com/desertairps

Instagram: instagram.com/desertair

FOLLOW SPLASH HOUSE:

Facebook: facebook.com/SplashHousePS

Twitter: twitter.com/SplashHousePS

Instagram: instagram.com/splashhouse