September 22, 2021
Goldenvoice and Splash House Curate New Palm Springs Festival, Desert Air
Publish date:

Goldenvoice and Splash House Curate New Palm Springs Festival, Desert Air

The festival acts as a natural successor to the after-hours events held during Splash House.
Author:

c/o Press

The festival acts as a natural successor to the after-hours events held during Splash House.

Goldenvoice has long dominated the Palm Springs music scene with events like Coachella, Stagecoach, and Splash House taking center stage. Adding to their repertoire of electronic music outings, the renowned event company has announced a new, two-day winter house and techno festival at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Aptly called Desert Air, the festival will take place December 10th and 11th, acting as a natural successor to the after-hours events held during Splash House weekends at the same locale. Being one of the more unique open-air spaces in Southern California, the museum offers attendees views of World War II aircraft and industrial hangars all under the arid desert skies.

The inaugural affair will feature an array of underground electronic artists headlined by The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, Dixon, and DJ Koze. Other notable artists include Channel Tres, Moodymann, and Patrick Holland.

unnamed (6)

Recommended Articles

2018_SplashHouse_August_0001824
EVENTS

Goldenvoice and Splash House Curate New Palm Springs Festival, Desert Air

The festival acts as a natural successor to the after-hours events held during Splash House.

Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

New Daft Punk Book Will Detail Their Three-Decade, Transformational Career in Music

"After Daft" is set for release in 2023 and is written by Gabriel Szatan.

Pete Tong Carl Cox
EVENTS

Pete Tong and Carl Cox Are DJing Back-to-Back From 400 Miles Apart

The legendary DJs will perform at a virtual event by Virgin Media as part of their "Club Rewind" campaign.

Desert Air will offer packages as it partners with Splash House hotel venues The Saguaro and Rennaissance Hotels. The packages start at $750 for two people or $1050 for a group of four and include a two-night stay and passes to the festival.

The 21-and-over event will be following COVID health and safety guidelines and will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required to enter the air museum.

Registration for pre-sale to Desert Air is open now. Passes and hotel packages will be available starting Friday, September 24th at 11AM PT. For more info navigate here.

FOLLOW DESERT AIR:

Facebook: facebook.com/desertairps/
Twitter: Twitter.com/desertairps
Instagram: instagram.com/desertair

FOLLOW SPLASH HOUSE:

Facebook: facebook.com/SplashHousePS
Twitter: twitter.com/SplashHousePS
Instagram: instagram.com/splashhouse

Related

2019_SplashHouse_June_210564
EVENTS

Splash House Keeps Palm Springs Dripping All Summer Long [Review]

The pool party/festival hybrid is held twice over the summer months.

2018_SplashHouse_June_010046-2
NEWS

Splash House Takes Over Palm Springs This Weekend

The pool party/festival hybrid returns to the resort city

2019_SplashHouse_August_202778
EVENTS

Splash House Made Waves as it Closed Out its 2019 Season

The pool party/festival hybrid featured some big names in house and techno.

2019_SplashHouse_June_108830 (1)
NEWS

Splash House Deepens its Presence in Palm Springs, Expands to Three Weekends

The pool party/festival hybrid is in high demand.

SplashHouse2017_August_10307 2
EVENTS

The Ultimate Splash House Playlist For You

Get hyped for Splash House with this vibrant playlist!

splash house
EVENTS

Splash House Announces Summer 2021 Return

The Palm Springs pool party mecca will return over two consecutive weekends in August.

AsuBoKYUgXQsupnFeUTdJVJQHkXoPkKFglHRXcbd
EVENTS

DayClub Palm Springs: More Than A Coachella Pre-Party [Review]

The pool party series played host to Diplo, Dillon Francis, Jauz, and more.

sitemgr_photo_2592 2
EVENTS

Splash House Welcomed Summer In the Perfect Way

Our Splash House review is here!