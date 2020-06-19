Desert Dwellers to Host Beyond Borders Livestream Fundraiser for NAACP

In a time when people are physically separated from one another, music provides a powerful source of unity and healing for the masses. With livestreaming booming, we can use it as a vehicle to help to raise awareness about the many current societal issues. Bearing this in mind, Desert Dwellers have diligently worked to create a digital event that instills the essence of a live show into one spectacular night.

Last month, Desert Dwellers launched their new monthly livestream series, Beyond Borders. Each month the duo welcomes an exclusive lineup of artists, VJs, flow artists, live painters, and dancers, who unite to create a unified digital dance floor. Last month’s lineup featured Bluetech (accompanied by his own customized visuals), Poranguí, PheuZen, painter Michael Divine (TenThousandVisions), performer Faeryn Rose, and visuals from longtime collaborator Pickles Visuals. The event welcomed 1,400 attendees via Twitch and ended with a unique Desert Dwellers performance drawn from their decades-long discography in the global electronic sphere.

Starting at 4PM PDT (7PM ET) today, fans can tune in to see special guests Random Rab, Kaya Project, saQi, Liquid Bloom (Amani from Desert Dwellers), painter Amanda Sage, performers Anthony Flowers Ward, Pole Priestess, Crescent Dance Project, and visuals from Julius Horsthuis and Pickles Visuals. Each month Desert Dwellers selects a charity to donate a percentage of the proceeds to, and this month the duo has chosen the NAACP Legal Fund help in their fight against racial inequality.

One thing that quarantine has taught us is that music can be more easily shared on a global scale than ever before. Music goes beyond borders, and Desert Dwellers intends to merge together collaborators from around the world this summer and beyond.

You can watch "Beyond Borders" here.

