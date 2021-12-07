Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Desert Hearts to Return In 2022, Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary In New SoCal Location
Publish date:

Desert Hearts to Return In 2022, Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary In New SoCal Location

The eclectic techno and house music festival will call SoCal's Lake Perris home.
Author:

The eclectic techno and house music festival will call SoCal's Lake Perris home.

After succumbing to the wrath of the global pandemic and missing out on two years of revelry, the organizers of Desert Hearts have announced the festival's return in 2022 with a new location. Celebrating a decade of house, techno, and love, the eclectic techno and house music fest will take place April 28th to May 2nd, calling Lake Perris its new home. 

Situated approximately two hours outside of Los Angeles and San Diego, Lake Perris State Recreation Area is a serene lakeside oasis surrounded by the suburban landscape that is the Inland Empire. The lake is situated in a mountain-rimmed valley and offers amenities including beaches, swimming, premium campsites, bathrooms with showers, and plentiful trees and grasslands.

This, of course, means that the Desert Hearts collective will be bidding farewell to its longtime home at the Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, where amenities were scarce. 

dh1

As a way to cope with the loss of their flagship festival, Desert Hearts managed to elevate the spirits of its followers by airing popular livestreams during lockdowns, and eventually producing events at club venues across the country. 

Recommended Articles

dh
EVENTS

Desert Hearts to Return In 2022, Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary In New SoCal Location

The eclectic techno and house music festival will call SoCal's Lake Perris home.

1 minute ago
alison wonderland
NEWS

Alison Wonderland Confirms New Album In 2022

Fellow bass music mastermind QUIX said Alison Wonderland's upcoming third LP "will be the greatest album to drop in 2022."

5 hours ago
FFig8gyXIA48XAB
FEATURES

Here are the Funniest Spotify Wrapped Memes of 2021

After Spotify launched its annual Wrapped campaign, social media users did what they did best in 2021: roast it.

11 hours ago

As organizers observe their 10-year anniversary, they will continue to push their ethos of "one stage, one vibe," embodied by their focus on self-expression and self-discovery. A unique and transformative event, the promoters behind Desert Hearts are calling their new locale "the next phase of the collective journey" and are hoping for their best edition yet.

dh2

Desert Hearts Festival will take place April 28th to May 2nd, 2022 at Lake Perris State Recreation Area in Southern California.

Ticket-holders for previous canceled festivals can expect General Admission, Early Arrival, Car Camping Passes, and RV Camping Passes to transfer directly for next year's event. For all other information, including future tickets sales, navigate here.

FOLLOW DESERT HEARTS:

Website: deserthearts.us
Facebook: facebook.com/WeAreDesertHearts
Twitter: twitter.com/deserthearts
Instagram: instagram.com/deserthearts

Related

cdn.uc.assets.prezly-1
EVENTS

Desert Hearts Announces Haunted Hearts Los Angeles on Halloween 2018

Gonna be one killer show!

x4rH0k0w
EVENTS

City Hearts' L.A. Festival Featured the Best of Desert Hearts [Review]

The spinoff festival expanded to two days on the historic streets of L.A.

DH2018_JessBernstein_34
NEWS

Desert Hearts Reveals Lineup for 2019 Festival

The California festival will play host to Will Clarke, Cut Snake and more.

DH2017_0401_142410-6254_JLB
EVENTS

Desert Hearts is Primed to Party For a Sold Out Festival Weekend

This weekend, Desert Hearts crew is returning to Los Coyotes Indian Reservation for 80 hours of non-stop music.

city hearts fest2 credit jess bernstein
NEWS

Desert Hearts' Urban Offshoot City Hearts to Expand to Two Days in Downtown L.A.

The L.A. spinoff event will include names like Tiga, Patrick Topping, Rybo, and Rinzen.

DH2019_JBPhoto_5573-2
EVENTS

The Timeless Moments of Desert Hearts Festival in 30 Photos

See the exceptional pizazz of the most stylish house and techno party in California.

HauntedHeartsLA18_SoodyodPhotos_21
NEWS

Desert Hearts Tackle Homelessness, Substance Abuse with Tech House

Last week, the West Coast house music label put a positive spin on their Halloween party.

elrow rowllywood
EVENTS

elrow Drops Lineup For 10-Hour, Bollywood-Themed Throwdown in NYC

elrow's last summer hurrah in North America just revealed its phase 1 lineup.