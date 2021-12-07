Desert Hearts to Return In 2022, Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary In New SoCal Location

After succumbing to the wrath of the global pandemic and missing out on two years of revelry, the organizers of Desert Hearts have announced the festival's return in 2022 with a new location. Celebrating a decade of house, techno, and love, the eclectic techno and house music fest will take place April 28th to May 2nd, calling Lake Perris its new home.

Situated approximately two hours outside of Los Angeles and San Diego, Lake Perris State Recreation Area is a serene lakeside oasis surrounded by the suburban landscape that is the Inland Empire. The lake is situated in a mountain-rimmed valley and offers amenities including beaches, swimming, premium campsites, bathrooms with showers, and plentiful trees and grasslands.

This, of course, means that the Desert Hearts collective will be bidding farewell to its longtime home at the Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, where amenities were scarce.

As a way to cope with the loss of their flagship festival, Desert Hearts managed to elevate the spirits of its followers by airing popular livestreams during lockdowns, and eventually producing events at club venues across the country.

As organizers observe their 10-year anniversary, they will continue to push their ethos of "one stage, one vibe," embodied by their focus on self-expression and self-discovery. A unique and transformative event, the promoters behind Desert Hearts are calling their new locale "the next phase of the collective journey" and are hoping for their best edition yet.

Desert Hearts Festival will take place April 28th to May 2nd, 2022 at Lake Perris State Recreation Area in Southern California.

Ticket-holders for previous canceled festivals can expect General Admission, Early Arrival, Car Camping Passes, and RV Camping Passes to transfer directly for next year's event. For all other information, including future tickets sales, navigate here.

